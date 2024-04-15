New generic Multiple Sclerosis treatment option, PrGlatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL for once-daily injection, available for one of the largest MS populations in the world

ETOBICOKE, ON, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced the launch in Canada of PrGlatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL for once-daily injection, the first generic bioequivalent version of Teva's Copaxone® 20 mg/mL, indicated for the treatment of patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RMMS), a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system.

Viatris Canada's Country Manager Jeffrey Long commented, "The launch of Glatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL, the first bioequivalent generic for Copaxone® 20 mg/mL, marks another significant milestone for Viatris Canada, reinforcing our proven capabilities in bringing complex and difficult-to-manufacture products to market, and furthering our commitment to providing access to high quality medicines. MS Canada estimates 90,000 Canadians are living with Multiple Sclerosis—one of the highest rates of MS in the world.i Because of this high prevalence, and because MS affects each person differently, there is a need for a range of medicines to help manage the symptoms of the disease and other medical conditions that are commonly associated with MS."

Glatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL for once daily injection was approved as a therapeutic equivalent to Copaxone® 20 mg/mL. Viatris generated bioequivalency and characterization data on this product, formulated to have the same dosage form, route of administration and strength as the branded counterpart. Glatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL is available by prescription only.ii

A comprehensive patient support program, VIATRIS ADVOCATE™, offers services for patients including reimbursement navigation, financial assistance for eligible patients, injection training and on-going support from MS-experienced nurses.

For more information, please consult the Glatiramer Acetate Product Monograph at: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00072479.PDF

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

For further information: Media: [email protected]