ETOBICOKE, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced the launch in Canada of Gen-Clozapine orally disintegrating tablets (ODT) (12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg), providing a new treatment option for treatment-resistant schizophrenia patients. This marks the first availability in Canada of an orally disintegrating tablet of clozapine, which is the only approved antipsychotic for treatment-resistant schizophrenia1. It is estimated that 25% to 30% of individuals with schizophrenia meet the criteria for treatment-resistant schizophrenia.1

Dr. Ofer Agid, Medical Head of Ambulatory Services in the Schizophrenia Division at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto, commented, "The introduction of Gen-Clozapine is welcome news for patients and physicians alike as this new clozapine formulation rapidly disintegrates when placed on the tongue or can be chewed, which provides a new option for some patients who may need it. This also gives physicians an alternative to the current tablet dosage form."

Gen-Clozapine has been available in tablet form (not orally disintegrating) since 2003. Viatris has provided access to this medicine, and related care, to thousands of Canadian patients through the Gen-Clozapine Access Network (GenCAN) for over 18 years.

Viatris Canada's Country Manager Jeffrey Long commented, "The launch of Gen-Clozapine orally disintegrating tablets demonstrates further evidence of our commitment to providing diversified treatment options to patients and healthcare professionals in Canada. Viatris' strong heritage in mental health, and experience with clozapine specifically, puts us in an excellent position to provide access to this new formulation which will impact patient treatment."

Gen-Clozapine orally disintegrating tablets are available by prescription only and through the GenCAN patient support program. Through GenCAN, Viatris is committed to patient safety, continued advancement of clinical knowledge and applying technology solutions to simplify monitoring practices. The program supports more than 12,000 active patients across Canada, collaborating with healthcare teams for the safe and effective use of Gen-Clozapine.

For more information, please consult the Product Monograph at https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00078407.PDF.

