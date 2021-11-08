MONTRÉAL, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The next phase of VIA Rail Canada's (VIA Rail) gradual service resumption will see the return of the Ocean's second frequency starting on December 8, 2021. VIA Rail has confirmed all details with the infrastructure owner and is pleased to bring back this second frequency which will provide travellers with more choices on this popular route.

Route Service Train 14 Montréal – Halifax (Wednesdays &

Sundays) starting December 8 Train 15 Halifax – Montréal (Sundays &

Wednesdays) starting December 12

The Corporation's objective has always been the safe resumption of all our services across the country when conditions allowed. As VIA Rail announced in October, the return to full operations will occur progressively to resume full service in the region, and across the country, by June 2022.

"The return of this second frequency of the Ocean is good news for our passengers who now have more travel options in time for the holiday season," said Cynthia Garneau, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to be welcoming our passengers and employees back on board, and we could not be happier to be able to finally proceed with this next phase of our gradual return to service in this region."

VIA Rail continues to deploy strict protocols to help fight the pandemic, including mandatory vaccination, required mask wearing, and increased cleaning and sanitizing on its trains, in its stations, maintenance centres, call centres and offices. More details regarding health and safety measures as well as the modified services offered on board the Ocean are available on VIA Rail's website.

FLEXIBILITY FOR PASSENGERS

For questions customers may contact the VIA Customer Centre by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-888-VIA-RAIL (1-888-842-7245), TTY 1-800-268-9503 (hearing impaired). The VIA Customer Centre is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) on weekends.

REMINDER

As of October 30, 2021, passengers over 12 years and 4 months are required to be fully vaccinated to travel on VIA Rail trains, as well as to access VIA Rail Business lounges. Up until November 30, 2021, as an alternative to showing full proof of vaccination, travellers will be able to board a train if they present proof of a valid COVID-19 molecular test performed within 72 hours prior to the scheduled departure time. Click here for details.

Wearing a mask is required at all times in VIA Rail's stations and on-board VIA Rail trains. For the health and safety of all passengers and employees, passengers who do not wear a mask during their trip will be required to disembark the train or will be refused entry upon boarding.

Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth is one more way to protect one another and will help VIA Rail safeguard the travel experience of its passengers and employees. Throughout the pandemic enhanced health and safety measures introduced during the pandemic have been maintained, including enhanced cleaning, pre-boarding screening of travellers, modified onboard services.

Furthermore, VIA Rail asks that passengers stay informed of public health guidelines and respect those that apply to them and their travel plans. The Corporation also constantly reminds its passengers and employees of the importance of following recommendations from public health authorities and to rigorously follow good hygiene practices (wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of the arm, avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth without first washing their hands).

Passengers will be denied boarding if they are experiencing symptoms similar to a cold or flu (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) or if they have been denied boarding for travel in the last 14 days due to medical reasons related to COVID-19.

The most recent updates are available on VIA Rail's website.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

PLEASE VISIT OUR MEDIA CENTRE TO GET THE LATEST INFORMATION.

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook viarailcanada

Instagram @viarailcanada

VIA: The Blog

Source: Ben Marc Diendéré, Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer, VIA Rail Canada

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Jamie Orchard, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393-8787, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.viarail.ca/

