OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will permanently close all drop boxes currently available at 45 locations across Canada on May 29, 2026. This change will take place after the 2026 tax filing season to minimize disruption for taxpayers.

If you currently use drop boxes to send your tax returns, payments, or other documents, it's important to be aware of this upcoming change and plan accordingly.

Why are CRA drop boxes closing?

The CRA is closing its drop boxes for several reasons:

Declining Use : Fewer taxpayers are using drop boxes. Between 2018–2019 and 2024–2025, the number of items submitted via drop boxes decreased by 78%, from nearly 2 million items to just over 430,000.

: Fewer taxpayers are using drop boxes. Between 2018–2019 and 2024–2025, the number of items submitted via drop boxes decreased by 78%, from nearly 2 million items to just over 430,000. Processing Delays : Items submitted through drop boxes require transportation to the appropriate processing location, resulting in longer wait times compared to online or other electronic submission methods.

: Items submitted through drop boxes require transportation to the appropriate processing location, resulting in longer wait times compared to online or other electronic submission methods. Security Concerns: Closing drop boxes addresses risks such as break-ins, vandalism, and the handling of suspicious packages by employees.

What are your options after May 29, 2026?

Documents will be accepted via drop box until the end of day on May 28.

After they close, taxpayers will need to use one of the following alternatives to file, pay, or submit documents:

Online Submissions : The fastest and most secure way to file your taxes or send documents is through the CRA's online services, such as your CRA account. Last tax-filing season, CRA received more than 33 million tax returns and 93% were filed online.

: The fastest and most secure way to file your taxes or send documents is through the CRA's online services, such as your CRA account. Last tax-filing season, CRA received more than 33 million tax returns and 93% were filed online. Electronic Payments : You can pay your taxes using: Online or mobile banking through your financial institution. Pre-authorized debit via your CRA account. CRA's My Payment service. Third-party payment providers (fees may apply).

: You can pay your taxes using: Regular Mail : If you prefer to file a paper tax return, make a payment by cheque, or send documents, you can do so through regular mail using one of Canada Post's 5,700+ post offices. Postage fees will apply.

: If you prefer to file a paper tax return, make a payment by cheque, or send documents, you can do so through regular mail using one of Canada Post's 5,700+ post offices. Postage fees will apply. In-person Payments: Payments can be made at Canada Post locations with a QR code or at a financial institution using a remittance voucher.

Key Dates to Remember

The closure of CRA drop boxes will take effect after the 2026 tax filing deadline of April 30, 2026. This means taxpayers can continue to use drop boxes during the 2026 tax filing season. After May 29, 2026, drop boxes will no longer be available. Signage will be posted on all 45 drop box locations on May 1, 2026, to notify users of the closing date.

Need more information?

For details on how to file your taxes or make payments after the closure of drop boxes, visit the CRA's income tax and payments to the CRA web pages.

The CRA appreciates taxpayers' understanding as we implement this change.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

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SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency