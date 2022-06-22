MONTREAL, June 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) invites the public to watch its 2022 Annual Public Meeting (APM) to be aired on August 9, 2022, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

As part of the APM pre-recorded session, VIA Rail will report to Canadians on its performance, financial results, and projects for 2021, a year marked by a continued focus on service resumption and modernization.

VIA Rail's Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Françoise Bertrand, and Martin R Landry and Marie-Claude Cardin will be participating in the 2022 APM which will be available on VIA Rail's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Video | VIA Rail's 2022 Annual Public Meeting

How: Visit VIA Rail's Facebook page or YouTube channel

When: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

4 p.m. (ET)

We want to hear from Canadians

This year, the public will once again be able to submit their questions to VIA Rail by visiting its Annual Public Meeting page.

When: June 27 to June 30

Answers to the most frequently asked questions will be published on August 9 on the Annual Public Meeting page.

VIA Rail's 2021 annual report is available in the Media Centre.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. To learn more, visit the "About VIA Rail" section.

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook viarailcanada

Instagram @viarailcanada

VIA: the blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Jamie Orchard, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393-8787, [email protected]