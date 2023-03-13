MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is pleased to have received the Gold Parity Certification from Women in Governance. This certification recognizes VIA Rail's efforts and achievements in promoting and supporting women's leadership development, career advancement and representation at all levels of the organization.

"At VIA Rail, we believe that every woman can and should have the opportunity to build a rewarding career and thrive in the workplace," said France Toulouse, Senior Director, Center of Expertise - Employee experience. "This certification is a testament to the concrete actions taken to reduce the systemic barriers faced by women in the workplace, so that they can take their rightful place in the organization. It also encourages us to pursue our efforts to ensure an equal and inclusive work environment at all times."

This is the fourth time VIA Rail receives a Parity Certification from Women in Governance, with Silver Certifications in 2018 and 2020, and Gold Certification in 2019. The Corporation has currently achieved parity within its Board of Directors, which is composed of five women and five men, and the rest of our organization is on the right track: 32% of managers and 37% of non-managers are women.

The Women in Governance Parity Certification is awarded annually. It is a tool that allows companies with more than 400 employees to assess their position in terms of gender parity and to measure the progress made. More than 75 criteria are taken into account for the evaluation.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook: viarailcanada

Instagram: @viarailcanada

VIA: the blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393-8787, [email protected]