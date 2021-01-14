Vi Senior Living Responds to Growing Need for Preventative Mental Health Benefits for Their Employees

Vi selects LifeSpeak to provide employees and their family members with a digital health and wellbeing platform

CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Lifespeak Inc., the leading provider of digital expert-led health education, today announced that Vi Senior Living will be offering their digital mental health and wellbeing platform to all their employees. This new wellness benefit, launched on January 11, provides Vi team members and their eligible dependents with access to an extensive library of expert-led micro learnings and monthly "Ask an Expert" sessions on critical mental health, wellbeing, and professional development topics.

"We are proud to have our digital mental health and wellbeing platform chosen by an organization with a long history of commitment to the health and wellness of their employees. Their success in this area has been recognized with numerous prestigious workplace quality awards," said LifeSpeak CEO Michael Held. "During these challenging times, we are especially delighted that our platform will be available to Vi's frontline healthcare and service workers."

LifeSpeak's software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform of more than 2,300 video training sessions, podcasts, tip sheets, and other proprietary content is unique in the market, having been screened, vetted, and curated from acclaimed experts spanning leading authors and heads of best-in-class institutions. Core to the product is a technology-led approach to engagement, training, and communication that helps LifeSpeak achieve industry-leading utilization metrics. The platform, offered remotely to employees, includes information on preventative health, mental health (including depression, anxiety, addiction, isolation, suicide, etc.), physical health, relationships , parenting, eldercare, and more.

"Vi continues to strive to provide our team members employee benefit programs and support that contribute to our employees' well-being and our Company's "Living Well" philosophy. Our team members have worked tirelessly to provide service and care to our residents during this unprecedented pandemic. Providing employees and their family members easily accessible tools and resources through LifeSpeak to support their physical and mental well-being continues to be a top priority. Our employees provide our residents exceptional service and quality care. We owe this same care and support to our employees, "said Judy Whitcomb, SVP-HR and Learning, Vi.

About Vi

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vi operates 10 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) across the United States. With more than 30 years of experience as the owner and operator of residential communities for older adults, Vi continues to work toward providing quality environments, services, and programs to enrich the lives of those they serve. In 2019, Vi was recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Aging Services and as one of Chief Learning Officer's Magazine LearningElite organizations for a tenth consecutive year.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is the leading digital health and wellbeing education platform, providing employees and health plan members (and their families) with remote access to leading experts in mental health, physical wellbeing, financial health, family relationships, and professional skills development through a proprietary collection of content and tools. A leader in health-tech, LifeSpeak has a well-established 16-year track record of effectiveness, engagement, and client retention. LifeSpeak's platform has been deployed by 500+ market-leading organizations across North America and increasingly Europe and worldwide.

