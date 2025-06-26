LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Completion of Plan of Arrangement

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the leading whole-person wellbeing solution for employers, health plans and other organizations, is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act ("CBCA"), pursuant to which 17104944 Canada Inc., an entity originally incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) as 1001180076 Ontario Inc. and continued under the CBCA, acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company. The Arrangement, which was announced on April 17, 2025, was approved by the Company's shareholders at the special meeting held on June 23, 2025. The Company obtained a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) in respect of the Arrangement on June 25, 2025.

It is expected that the LifeSpeak common shares will be delisted from trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the coming days. The Company will submit an application to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable securities laws.

Further details regarding the Arrangement Agreement are set out in the management information circular which is available under the profile of LifeSpeak at www.sedarplus.ca.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

Celebrating 20 years of supporting employee wellbeing, LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and other organizations across the globe. LifeSpeak is a holistic, personalized solution that provides expert support and thousands of on-demand fitness classes, nutrition guidance, and mental health education. Using AI, LifeSpeak creates a seamless, personalized journey—bridging the critical gap between physical and mental health, because true wellness happens when body and mind work together. The company's portfolio of offerings also includes Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving and ALAViDA Substance Use. Insights from LifeSpeak Inc.'s digital and data-driven solutions empower organizations and individuals to take impactful action to strengthen wellbeing and maximize workplace performance. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com. Because wellbeing can't wait.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange and ceasing to be a reporting issuer and offering corporation. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology and phrases such as "forecast", "target", "goal", "may", "might", "will", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "indicate", "seek", "believe", "predict", or "likely", or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information, including references to assumptions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events, circumstances or performance. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by LifeSpeak as of the date of this release, is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in LifeSpeak's annual information form for fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in other periodic filings that LifeSpeak has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under LifeSpeak's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect LifeSpeak. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this release. LifeSpeak undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Contacts: At the Company: Lee Dabberdt, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Investors: Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations, [email protected]