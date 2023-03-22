Vezgo Joins Hub71+ Digital Assets in Abu Dhabi

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Vezgo Inc., a leading provider of Crypto Data APIs, that already aggregates over $1 billion in digital assets, currently part of Hub71's third cohort, has been selected to join the Hub71+ Digital Assets program. Vezgo joins the ecosystem of the new Hub71+ program that has over US$2 billion of capital committed to fund Web3 startups and blockchain technologies.

The program offers a world-class blockchain and virtual asset ecosystem with a large network of leading regional and global partners. Vezgo's presence in Abu Dhabi will enable the company to provide an even better user experience while expanding its offerings to include a wider range of services and products. Vezgo CEO, Roberto Montesi, said, "We are thrilled to be part of this prestigious and vibrant ecosystem, and we believe our new presence in the area will allow us to better serve our customers and continue to grow our business."

Vezgo's mission is to make it easy for users to access cryptocurrency data and manage their digital assets. With a presence in Abu Dhabi, Vezgo will be able to provide an even better user experience and expand its offerings to include a wider range of services and products.

About the Vezgo Crypto Aggregation API

Vezgo provides a complete set of Crypto Data APIs and solutions to empower Web2 Fintechs and financial institutions, such as taxes, insurance, wealth management and compliance, to bridge the gap into Web3. Using Vezgo, developers can quickly access all of their users' crypto investment positions, balances, tokens and trades history from a single Crypto Data API. Vezgo consolidates data from more than 250 crypto exchanges, wallets and blockchains.

SOURCE Vezgo Inc.

