2021 BOLD Woman and BOLD Future Award Finalists Announced

MONTREAL, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women across industry sectors including technology, wellness, social services and law lead the illustrious list of finalists for the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award.

An international program recognizing the innovative and courageous contributions of female entrepreneurs, the prestigious Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award (formerly known as the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award/BWA) is the longest-running international award of its kind to recognize women who have distinguished themselves in building, taking on or developing a business. To date, 350 women in 27 countries have been honoured.

"In a year of immense challenges and restrictions, these women have led their organizations to achieve success with great acumen and grace," said Alexis de Calonne, managing director of Moët Hennessy Canada. "Each of the finalists has demonstrated the same gusto that is exemplified by Madame Clicquot's legendary business savoir-faire."

The BOLD Woman Award finalists selected by a panel of esteemed judges are as follows:

Bold Woman Award Finalists:

Judith Fetzer Co-founder of Cook It, a French-Canadian meal kit service available in Quebec, Ontario, and the Maritime provinces of Canada. Lena Koke Co-founder and CEO of Axess Law, an award-winning, leading provider of affordable law services across Ontario. Dr. Dina Kulik Founder of Kidcrew, a forward-thinking clinic focusing on patient experience, family-centered care and wellness for children and families.

Bold Future Award Finalists:

Geneviève Comeau/Adelle Tarzibachi Co-founders of Les Filles Fattoush, a social economy enterprise that facilitates the integration of newly arrived Syrian women into life in Canada. Madison Guy Founder and COO of GrantMe, a platform that supports students with university and scholarship applications and internship opportunities. Fatima Zaidi Founder and CEO of Quill, the world's first one-stop marketplace and agency connecting podcasters with vetted freelancers who can help them launch and grow their shows.

First created in 1972 to celebrate its 200th anniversary, the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award pays homage to Madame Clicquot, one of the first women to establish herself as a leading female figure in the business world. The judging panel is empowered to identify the top finalists who possess the same enterprising spirit, innovative thinking, bold ideas and bending of stereotypes inspired by Madame Clicquot. The winners excel across four pillars of success including reinventing tradition, entrepreneurial daring, championing better representation of female leaders and adhering to an ethical approach to business.

"We congratulate all the finalists on their achievements and celebrate the exceptional examples of leadership that each of these women demonstrate," said Carole Bildé, chief marketing & communications officer, Veuve Clicquot. "It's been an inspiration to learn of their accomplishments and the significant inroads they are all making in their respective fields."

The 2021 Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award judging panel includes:

Alexis de Calonne Managing director, Moët Hennessy Canada Andrew Sardone Editorial director, Globe Style Advisor Carole Bildé Chief marketing & communications officer, Veuve Clicquot Catherine Dagenais President and CEO, SAQ Claudia Sjoberg 2018 laureate of the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award Karine Vanasse Award-winning Canadian actress Kiely MacLean 2018 laureate of the Veuve Clicquot New Generation Award Kirk Pickersgill Designer and co-owner of Greta Constantine Leah MacNab Managing director, NBA Canada

Past recipients of BWA include a list of Canadian trailblazing business leaders including hotelier Christiane Germain, beauty visionary Lise Watier, restaurateur Cora Tsouflidou and Claudia Sjoberg, founder and president of Pedalheads Group.

Redesigned for more inclusion and international visibility, the Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award nominations opened April 2020 to females aged 25 years and above, who met defined criteria and whose daring, enterprising and indefatigable approach to business directly impacted its success. An unprecedented 192 submissions from across Canada covering a wide range of accomplishments were received.

Three finalists in each of the two categories were selected by the esteemed jury and invited to attend The BOLD Woman Award ceremony, where one laureate in each of the two categories will be designated by a grand jury. Each laureate will receive a Veuve Clicquot-inspired award and will travel to Reims, France for a three-day immersion in the history, tradition, and luxury of Maison Veuve Clicquot.

The Veuve Clicquot BOLD Woman Award virtual ceremony will take place on June 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. EDT, kicking off The Atelier: Reimagined conference, which will be held virtually throughout the month of June. Vanessa Craft, director of content partnerships at TikTok will host the ceremony. This event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required. Please visit BOLD by Veuve Clicquot for details about the awards program and registration.

The Atelier: Reimagined is a festival-like conference where attendees will have the unique experience of designing their own journey, selecting their own adventure and customizing a schedule that works for them.

The event ticket is akin to a month-long membership that features options for a host of engaging activities. These include scheduled live keynote addresses, including an intimate conversation with multi-faceted actress, comedian, talk show host and creator Lilly Singh, on-demand sessions, yoga and meditation classes, networking opportunities and more.

About Veuve Clicquot

More than champagne, Veuve Clicquot is an attitude that sparkles with joie de vivre, embodied by the House's signature sunburst-yellow color. Madame Clicquot, the audaciously innovative woman known as la grande dame of champagne, took the reins of the House in 1805 at 27 years old, and became one of the first businesswomen of modern times. She cultivated a culture of excellence, and adopted "only one quality, the finest" as her motto. Her passion, vision, and innate sense of French art de vivre live on today in the House that bears her name. Veuve Clicquot spreads delight through its remarkable champagne range, including the iconic Yellow Label, and its joyful experiences around the world.

About The Atelier Collective

The Atelier Collective was co-founded by Angela Osborne and Taryn Herritt and is an educational platform that creates beautiful experiences for the holistic, ambitious woman in business. What started as an idea for a mastermind has grown into Canada's leading event series and digital platform for women in business. The Atelier Collective team is comprised of tenacious female entrepreneurs who are experts in designing memorable, educational experiences and engaging content. The team is passionate about creating a community and platform that caters to every aspect of the ambitious woman's life. Learn more at www.theateliercollective.com.

