TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Leland Clemons, Chief Executive of VettaFi, and his team joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the strategic investment of TMX in VettaFi that was announced on January 9, 2023.

VettaFi Closes the Market Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Using data, analytics, indexing, and thought leadership, VettaFi is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. They provide a comprehensive suite of global indices through their index factory, robust ETF services including ETF trends and analytics, a global ETF database, and digital distribution.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: Contacts: Jessica Caruso, [email protected]