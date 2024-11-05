Veterans return to Cyprus to commemorate the legacy and sacrifice of Canadian Peacekeepers

2024 marks the 60th anniversary of United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP)

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The peacekeeping operation in Cyprus, known as Operation Snowgoose, began in 1964 and continues today. It is one of Canada's longest and best-known overseas military commitments, with approximately 28,000 serving there over the years. A Canadian contingent served on the island from 1964 to 1993, with 28 Canadian serving members giving their lives in service to the mission. The UN, including representation from Canada, continues to maintain a presence on the island as part of United Nations (UN) peace efforts.

To mark the 60th anniversary of Canadian Peacekeeping in Cyprus, the Cyprus 2024 Commemoration group, made up of Canadian Veterans of the mission and their families, will return to Cyprus for commemorative engagements from November 4-12. A Government of Canada delegation, comprised of representatives from Indigenous and Veteran organizations, will also travel to participate in the program. All members will participate in ceremonies, visit key sites linked to the conflict, and have the opportunity to connect with United Nations personnel currently serving there. The program will conclude with a Remembrance Day ceremony on November 11, at the Canadian UN Peacekeeper Memorial in Wolseley Barracks, UN Sector 2 HQ. The ceremony, while early in the morning, will be streamed live for Canadians to watch at home. The Canadian delegation will also be joined by Cyprus Veterans from the United Kingdom, Finland, and Sweden, who are also in the area participating in commemorative events.

Canadian peacekeepers have shown their commitment and bravery throughout the peacekeeping operation in Cyprus, facing many challenging and dangerous situations. In July 1974, Canadian and other United Nations peacekeepers suddenly found themselves in the middle of a war zone. Although outnumbered and under attack from both sides, they held key positioning along the Green Line and defended the Airport before a ceasefire was negotiated. The strategy worked and strategic positions were held.

Veterans Affairs Canada, along with the Cyprus 2024 Commemoration group and other partners, encourages Canadians to learn about the Canadian Armed Force's contributions and sacrifices in Cyprus from 1964 to today.

"This journey holds deep personal significance for Canadian Veterans who served in Operation Snowgoose and their families. It provides them with the opportunity to connect with fellow Veterans who served there over the years, and share stories of their service with Canadians. On this anniversary, we recognize the high cost of this operation on the Canadian Armed Forces personnel who have served there over the past sixty years. We pay tribute to their contribution to peace, and recognize the challenges they faced along the way."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Cyprus 2024 commemoration is not just about a pilgrimage of Veterans and their families back to Cyprus, the destination, but also the capturing of history and rekindling of memories, the journey. We are but a group of Veterans trying to honour the service and sacrifices of our comrades-in-arms and leave a legacy of Canada's longest UN peacekeeping mission and a forgotten 1974 war for Canadians."

Colonel (Retired) James Holsworth and Major-General (Retired) Walter Holmes

Co-Chairs Cyprus 2024 Commemoration Committee

On 13 March 1964 , Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Bonaventure and the Royal Canadian Air Force began taking troops and supplies to Cyprus .

, Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Bonaventure and the Royal Canadian Air Force began taking troops and supplies to . Since then, approximately 28,000 Canadian Armed Forces members have served in Cyprus – with 28 brave Canadians having lost their lives in the line of duty.

– with 28 brave Canadians having lost their lives in the line of duty. Although the last large deployment of Canadian peacekeepers left Cyprus in 1993, a Canadian presence remains there today, making this operation one of Canada's longest-running overseas military commitments.

in 1993, a Canadian presence remains there today, making this operation one of longest-running overseas military commitments. During intense fighting, Captain Alain Forand and Private Michel Plouffe were awarded the Star of Courage for their remarkable actions. Corporal Roland Whelan , Private Joseph Belley and Private Joseph Pelletier were awarded the Medal of Bravery.

and Private were awarded the Star of Courage for their remarkable actions. Corporal , Private and Private were awarded the Medal of Bravery. We recognize the high cost of the operation in Cyprus and the impact it has had and continues to have on CAF members, Veterans and their families. For any Veteran or family member – support is available. You can learn more about our programs and services that support mental and physical well-being on our website: veterans.gc.ca/eng/services.

