Veterans Affairs Canada launches online consultations on the design guidelines for the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan

OTTAWA, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of having a special place to honour the more than 40,000 Canadians in uniform—as well as the hundreds of civilians and government officials—who served in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014. The National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan will recognize the commitment and sacrifice of Canadians who served in Afghanistan, and the support provided to them at home.

To create a Monument that is meaningful to all Canadians, and as part of the next phase in the planning and construction of the National Monument, Veterans Affairs Canada has launched an online consultation. Veterans, Canadian Armed Forces members, police service members, civilians and families of those who served in Afghanistan, as well as Indigenous groups and other Canadians are invited to provide their input on the Monument's design guidelines.

The online consultation will be available from 2-20 January 2020. Feedback received will help inform the Monument design guidelines, which will ultimately guide design teams in developing their concepts.

Later this year, public consultations on finalist teams' design concepts will take place prior to the selection and announcement of the winning Monument design.

"The National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan will recognize the commitment and sacrifice of Canadians who served in Afghanistan, as well as the support provided to them by Canadians at home. Your opinion matters. I invite all Canadians, and most specifically Veterans and their families, to share their thoughts on design considerations for the Monument. Your input will help us create a monument so future generations have an opportunity to learn more about Canada's Mission in Afghanistan."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Canada joined the United Nations-mandated mission in Afghanistan in October 2001 and continued to support the multinational military efforts there until March 2014. Canada's commitment mobilized a whole‑of‑government mission, which included Canadian Armed Forces, police forces, public servants and civilians.

During Canada's mission in Afghanistan, 158 Canadian Armed Forces members died, as well as seven Canadian civilians including a diplomat, four aid workers, a government contractor and a journalist. Thousands were left with physical and psychological injuries.

On June 20, 2019, the National Capital Commission Board of Directors granted Federal Land Use Approval of the proposed LeBreton Flats location in Ottawa for the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan.

Mission in Afghanistan. The site is located in Ottawa across the street from the Canadian War Museum on the east side of Booth Street, north of the National Holocaust Monument. The site is located in an area of high public visitation and can easily be made universally accessible.

