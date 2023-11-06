The newly renovated space will open to the public on November 9

OROMOCTO, NB, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to modernizing its workplaces so that public servants are better able to provide critical services to Canadians.

As Veterans' Week begins, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada and Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, visited the Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) office in Oromocto and announced the completion of renovations.

Veterans and their families rely on services provided through local area offices across the country.

These renovations expanded the reception area, waiting room, and two additional, more functional interview rooms, to equip VAC staff with the resources they need to serve the needs of more than 6,000 clients.

Through this investment, VAC will continue to deliver services to Veterans, still-serving CAF and RCMP members, and their families, ensuring they have access to targeted services and benefits to improve their well-being.

"Veterans and their families will benefit from these new improvements to the Oromocto area office, which supports our goal to provide them with high-quality services. By enhancing local facilities, we will continue to be there for Canada's Veterans, former RCMP members, their families, and caregivers."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The renovations and reopening of the Veterans Affairs Canada office in Oromocto is a testament to our engagement to providing the highest quality service to Veterans in New Brunswick. The office will continue to provide crucial, in-person support to Veterans and their families so they can access the benefits and services they deserve."

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

The Oromocto area office first opened in February 2018 .

area office first opened in . Approximately 60 employees work at the Oromocto area office, helping Veterans with their VAC benefits and services.

area office, helping Veterans with their VAC benefits and services. In-person services may be booked by appointment and will resume at 286 Restigouche Road in Oromocto, New Brunswick on 9 November 2023 . During the renovation, VAC continued to provide service through My VAC Account secure messaging, through our toll free number at 1-866-522-2122, and by in-person appointments at the Royal Canadian Legion and CFB Gagetown.

