FREDERICTON, NB, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - It is important that Canadians understand and appreciate the contributions and sacrifices made by all those who have served their country in uniform.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, accompanied by Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, announced up to $486,000 over three years in support of The Gregg Centre for the Study of War and Society for a research and education project on the modern experience of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

The project, titled In Service of Canada: The Canadian Armed Forces Around the World since 1949, will present an interactive learning platform featuring a variety of online activities, podcasts, and interviews with Canadian Veterans.

The project aligns with VAC's strategic plan on the future of remembrance to evolve how we pay tribute to the Canadians who served our country, at home and abroad.

"As Canadians, it's our responsibility to recognize and pay tribute to the folks who have stepped up to serve our country. It doesn't matter what their rank was or where they served – they all have stories that deserve to be told. The Gregg Centre understands that, and I'm glad we're able to provide them with funding to help them highlight the experiences of our modern-day Veterans."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"As someone who has a background in military history, I'm so happy to hear that our government will be supporting The Gregg Centre in their efforts to educate the Canadian public on those who have served our country since 1949. This new interactive learning platform will allow for all Canadians to gain a deeper understanding of those who have served both here at home, and around the world. "

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

"We are grateful to Veterans Affairs Canada for this funding which enables The Gregg Centre for the Study of War and Society to undertake work to share the modern experience of our Veterans. As a result, stories of their contributions, service and sacrifice will be told in their own words. We are very excited to see this important project progress."

Dr. Paul J. Mazerolle, President and Vice-Chancellor, The University of New Brunswick

"This new program spotlights the challenging, diverse, and complicated nature of modern military service performed by Veterans who are still with us. Our learning tools will benefit students and all Canadians interested in discovering more about CAF missions in every corner of the globe. We see the opportunity for new Canadians who arrived here from conflict zones to see their own experience in these modern missions."

Dr. Cindy Brown, Executive Director, The Gregg Centre

This funding is provided through the Commemorative Partnership Program, which offers financial support to organizations undertaking remembrance initiatives that are designed to honour the contributions and sacrifice of those who have served.

Established in 2006, The Gregg Centre is internationally recognized for its graduate programs, undergraduate and graduate teaching, public outreach, popular and scholarly publications, and its expertise in all aspects of modern military conflict.

