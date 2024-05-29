Veteran Healthcare and Administration Clinic Echelon Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening in Bedford

BEDFORD, NS, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Echelon Wellness (www.echelonwellness.ca) today announced the grand opening of its first healthcare and administration clinic exclusively for Military Veterans and RCMP. Located in Bedford, Nova Scotia, the clinic is a first-of-its-kind in Canada and is specifically designed as a one-stop solution to care for the Veteran and RCMP community. Veterans and RCMP have unique healthcare and administrative challenges resulting from their dedicated service and are an underserved segment of the healthcare community across the country.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) has the highest population of Veterans, RCMP and active service personnel in Canada. To address their needs, Echelon Wellness offers a range of services including physiotherapy, chiropractic, osteopathy, massage, pedorthics, individual counselling and group counselling. As well, Echelon uniquely specializes in a non-invasive treatment for erectile dysfunction, a common condition among this demographic.

"Veterans and RCMP have made significant sacrifices for our communities and way of life. They deserve our best in return. Echelon Wellness is designed to address their conditions, resulting from their service and professional experiences," said Igor Gimelshtein, CEO of Echelon Wellness. "HRM was a natural choice as our first location. The highly concentrated Veteran and RCMP community will directly benefit from an interdisciplinary approach to our healthcare services. This will be the first of other locations we've identified from coast-to-coast where we can expand our platform of care."

"Echelon Wellness helped me access important services that seemed beyond reach on my own," said Captain (Ret.) Dennis LeBlanc, CD. "Navigating the traditional healthcare system can be a challenge. Echelon Wellness removed that complexity with services from their practitioners that are purpose-driven for what I have experienced and now deal with daily. Their support has made a world of difference in how I feel and my outlook."

Recognizing a nationwide need for Veteran and RCMP focused healthcare clinics, Bedford is the first in a series of Echelon Wellness locations, with St. John's, Newfoundland scheduled next to open in the coming months.

Specific Details on Echelon Wellness Services:

Healthcare and Administration

Echelon Wellness is the pathway to assist Veterans and RCMP on their rehabilitation journey.

Transitioning out of service can be a lengthy and challenging process for Military and RCMP members who have been reliant on CF Health Services and must now rely on civilian healthcare and administrative services. To ensure the best possible outcome Echelon Wellness works with the individual, Veterans Affairs and Blue Cross on the completion and submission of mental and physical health pension assessments for service-related conditions.

Non-Invasive Erectile Dysfunction Therapy

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) affects millions of men, many of whom choose to live with it in silence. It is a well understood condition, commonly associated with other conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Type II diabetes, anxiety, depression, obesity and alcohol addiction.

Echelon Wellness treats ED with a clinically proven, non-invasive shockwave therapy, specifically designed for this condition. The treatment involves a series of low energy acoustic wave pulsations that are applied to the affected area. Their patients have reported improvements of up to 80% on the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF-5) after their first course of therapy.

Shockwave therapy is also used in the treatment of many musculoskeletal conditions, primarily those involving connective tissues such as ligaments and tendons, by triggering the body's own natural healing response.

Echelon Wellness is a healthcare and administration clinic exclusively for Military Veterans and RCMP. Echelon offers innovative treatments and comprehensive services tailored to the unique needs of our patients, with a focus on non-invasive erectile dysfunction (ED) therapy. By combining advanced medical technology with compassionate care, Echelon Wellness strives to improve the health and well-being of Veteran and RCMP patients to enhance their overall quality of life.

