Echelon Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening in Mount Pearl, NL

BEDFORD, NS, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Echelon Wellness ( www.echelonwellness.ca ) announces the grand opening of its second healthcare and administration clinic exclusively for Military Veterans and RCMP. Located on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl, the clinic is a first-of-its-kind in Canada and is specifically designed as a one-stop solution to care for the Veteran and RCMP community. Veterans and RCMP have unique healthcare and administrative challenges resulting from their dedicated service and are an underserved segment of the healthcare community across the country.

Dr. Stephen Crummey, retired Canadian Armed Forces Anesthetist, who has 29 years of service, is Medical Director for Echelon Wellness Mount Pearl, which will open with a staff of 10.

The St. John's area has a significant number of underserved Veterans, RCMP and active service personnel. To address their needs, Echelon Wellness offers a range of services including chiropractic, osteopathy, physiotherapy, massage, pedorthics, individual counselling and group counselling. Echelon uniquely specializes in a non-invasive treatment for erectile dysfunction, a common condition among this demographic.

Dr. Crummey comments, "I am very proud to lead the new Echelon Wellness Clinic in Mount Pearl. We are delivering healthcare in the most accessible way possible, with great success. The services and care provided are the most comprehensive offered to CAF Veterans and RCMP anywhere in the country".

"Veterans and RCMP have made significant sacrifices for our communities and way of life. They deserve our best in return. Echelon Wellness is designed to address their conditions, resulting from their service and professional experiences," said Igor Gimelshtein, CEO of Echelon Wellness. "Our response thus far has been phenomenal, and the Mount Pearl-St. John's area was a natural choice for us as we continue to identify new markets."

The Mount Pearl clinic opens on the heels of the overwhelmingly successful Bedford, Nova Scotia location, which is currently expanding clinic hours and adding practitioners to keep up with demand.

"Echelon Wellness has transformed my healthcare experience. Having social work, chiropractic, massage therapy and a nurse practitioner under one roof makes the entire process much more accessible, saving so much time and commuter frustration," comments Mount Pearl patient and Veteran Ambassador, Shawn Clark. "Specifically, I've noticed a marked improvement from their ED shockwave treatment and I encourage fellow Vets to explore the range of treatments."

Additional locations will be announced in the coming months.

Specific Details on Echelon Wellness Services:

Healthcare and Administration

Echelon Wellness is the pathway to assist Veterans and RCMP on their rehabilitation journey.

Transitioning out of service can be a lengthy and challenging process for Military and RCMP members who have been reliant on Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Health Services and must now rely on civilian healthcare and administrative services. To ensure the best possible outcome Echelon Wellness works with the individual, Veterans Affairs and Blue Cross on the completion and submission of mental and physical health pension assessments for service-related conditions.

Non-Invasive Erectile Dysfunction Therapy

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) affects millions of men, many of whom choose to live with it in silence. It is a well understood condition, commonly associated with other conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Type II diabetes, anxiety, depression, obesity and alcohol addiction.

Echelon Wellness treats ED with a clinically proven, non-invasive shockwave therapy, specifically designed for this condition. The treatment involves a series of low energy acoustic wave pulsations that are applied to the affected area. Their patients have reported improvements of up to 80% on the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF-5) after their first course of therapy.

Shockwave therapy is also used in the treatment of many musculoskeletal conditions, primarily those involving connective tissues such as ligaments and tendons, by triggering the body's own natural healing response.

About Echelon Wellness ( www.echelonwellness.ca )

Echelon Wellness is a healthcare and administration clinic exclusively for Military Veterans and RCMP. Echelon offers innovative treatments and comprehensive services tailored to the unique needs of our patients, with a focus on non-invasive erectile dysfunction (ED) therapy. By combining advanced medical technology with compassionate care, Echelon Wellness strives to improve the health and well-being of Veteran and RCMP patients to enhance their overall quality of life.

