SOURIS, PE, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians have served our country with bravery, honour and dignity—some making the ultimate sacrifice. One of the important ways we honour them is by maintaining their gravesites forevermore.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced that in 2020-2021, Veterans Affairs Canada plans to complete repairs to Veteran grave markers in more than 20 cemeteries on Prince Edward Island—a total investment of more than $100,000.

The announcement took place at Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, with all relevant safety measures in place as recommended by the Chief Public Health Office.

The repairs are being completed as part of ongoing grave maintenance work taking place across the country. The work, which began in 2018, after the Government of Canada announced an investment of $24.4 million to address urgently needed repairs, will continue into 2023.

"Those who served and sacrificed on behalf of our country deserve our eternal respect. I'm proud of the work that is happening here on PEI and across Canada— even at a time like this – to restore and repair the grave markers of our Veterans. We will continue to visit their gravesites, honour their sacrifices and preserve their legacy for generations to come."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Veterans Affairs Canada maintains more than 200,000 eligible Veteran grave markers nationally.

Of the total estimated 57,000 repairs being done over five years, approximately 990 are to be done on Prince Edward Island .

. Veterans Affairs Canada is reporting on the progress of repairs and maintenance of grave markers across the country. Track the progress online with the interactive map available here.

