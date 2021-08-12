SARNIA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Transport Canada

This notice is to inform all mariners about temporary vessel traffic restrictions during an expected increase in the number of people using the St. Clair River in an event known as the Port Huron Float Down on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

In the interest of safe navigation, Transport Canada has exercised its authority under Sections 58 and 76 of the Canada Marine Act to restrict the movement of vessel traffic within the public Port of Sarnia. Under these restrictions, no unauthorized traffic will be permitted on the Canadian side of the St. Clair River, from the Blue Water Bridge, to the upper end of Stag Island, between noon and 8 p.m. on August 15, 2021. A Navigational Warning (NAVWARN) about temporary vessel restrictions for this day was issued on August 10, 2021.

Mariners are requested to adjust the timing of their transit in the area to avoid entering the safety zone during the temporary restrictions. All vessels seeking to maneuver within these waters must obtain authorization from Transport Canada.

For urgent vessel transit authorization on the day of the event, vessel operators may contact the Canadian Coast Guard - Sarnia Marine Communications and Traffic Services on VHF Channel 16 or call 519-337-6221. They will then seek traffic clearance from Transport Canada for a vessel to enter, leave, or proceed within restricted areas.

Federal, provincial and municipal authorities will be present to address any safety and security issues related to this event.

Navigational Warning Issuing Service (NAVWARN: NW-C-1345-21 issued on 2021-08-10)

Canada Marine Act

