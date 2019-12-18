Very strong engagement by Cogeco in the 2019 Centraide/United Way campaign

With a deep-rooted desire to give back and contribute to the communities it serves, Cogeco commits yearly to partnering actively with Centraide (in Québec)/United Way (rest of Canada) on its mission of "working locally to build great communities for everyone." Cogeco employees' outstanding engagement with various causes, including the annual Centraide/United Way campaign, helps maintain the strong links the company has forged with the various communities that benefit from the funds raised. In both Québec and Ontario, employees' renewed participation every year enables Cogeco to give back tangibly to communities.

"Cogeco is constantly seeking ways to make a difference in the communities where we live and work," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. "Centraide/United Way's commitment to the organizations it supports is essential, and that's what inspires Cogeco to get on board, year after year."

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida). Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

