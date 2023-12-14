VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF BOARD MEMBER

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSXV: VTX) – Vertex Resource Group Ltd. ("Vertex" or the "Company") announced today that it has accepted the resignation of Trent Baker from the Company's Board of Directors effective December 14, 2023.

Mr. Baker was appointed to the Board in March, 2016. The Company thanks Mr. Baker for his valuable contributions during his Board tenure and wishes him every success in his future endeavors. Terry Stephenson, CEO of Vertex, commented: "Trent has been a valuable member of the Board, and we have greatly benefitted from his knowledge and experience. On behalf of the Board, management and the Company's shareholders, I wish Trent and his family all the best in the future."

About Vertex

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services.

Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 1100 employees and lease operators that provide services to help customers achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex principally operates in Canada with select locations in the United States.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" under Canadian securities laws. Some of the statements in this news release, including those relating to the Company's future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of the operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

For further information: Terry Stephenson, CEO, or Sherry Bielopotocky, CFO at 780-464-3295