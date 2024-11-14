Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Reports Record Third Quarter 2024 Results

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSXV: VTX) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. ("Vertex" or the "Company") reports its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The following should be read in conjunction with the Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Vertex for the period ended September 30, 2024, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Vertex achieved its highest level of activity for fiscal 2024 in the current quarter, reporting an adjusted EBITDA(1) of $11.9 million, surpassing the previous company record by $1.0 million. This milestone was primarily reached by multiple service lines working together to successfully complete a significant turnaround project.

Key financial results for the three and nine-months September 30, 2024, and 2023 are as follows:

HIGHLIGHTS









Three Months ended Nine Months ended

September 30, September 30, (in thousands of Canadian Dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross revenue 62,405 68,323 179,295 190,127 Less flow through subcontractor costs 126 1,518 1,808 4,211 Net revenue 62,279 66,805 177,487 185,916 Profit margin 17,566 17,321 47,433 49,328 Profit margin % 28 % 26 % 27 % 27 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 11,924 10,589 28,871 30,160 Adjusted EBITDA % 19 % 16 % 16 % 16 % Free cash flow (1) 6,936 5,391 9,115 13,892 Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted (1) 0.11 0.09 0.26 0.26 Earnings per share, basic and diluted 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.03 (1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"









HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Vertex achieved record Adjusted EBITDA (1) for any quarter in company history

for any quarter in company history Profit margin increased 2.3% compared to Q3 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) as a percentage of revenue increased 3.3% compared to Q3 2023.

as a percentage of revenue increased 3.3% compared to Q3 2023. Free cash flow (1) increased to $6.9 million compared to $5.4 million in Q3 2023.

increased to compared to in Q3 2023. Vertex executed the largest industrial cleaning project in company history generating revenue of $11 million .

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Amended the $76.0 million Credit Facilities including extension of the maturity date to May 31, 2027 , and an increase to the syndicate term loan of $5.0 million .

Credit Facilities including extension of the maturity date to , and an increase to the syndicate term loan of . $1.0 million spent on shares repurchased and cancelled during the Normal Course Issuer Bid.

spent on shares repurchased and cancelled during the Normal Course Issuer Bid. General and administrative expenses decreased to $18.6 million from $19.2 million in the same period of 2023.

OUTLOOK

Vertex does not anticipate any significant changes in the economic environment we operate in, in the foreseeable future. While adjustments to interest rates have occurred, it is too soon to tell how inflationary pressures will be impacted. To continue delivering results to our stakeholders, we remain focused on maintaining financial stability by closely monitoring our expenses and optimizing our operations.

As Vertex adjusts to customer and market needs, we continually evaluate the return on assets that we deploy to ensure we have a strong balance sheet that supports future strategic initiatives. Operational and administrative efficiencies are identified as key drivers for financial performance, with a clear aim to enhance adjusted EBITDA and net income. The dedication to these strategic pillars is expected to support Vertex's journey through the final quarter of 2024 and into 2025.

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 1,000 employees and lease operators that provide services to help clients achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex principally operates in Canada with select locations in the United States.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release includes certain terms or performance measures that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including "Adjusted EBITDA". The data presented is intended to provide additional information that should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute measure of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and accompanying notes.

A) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) for the sum of income taxes, finance costs including interest accretion on lease liabilities, depreciation of property and equipment and right of use assets, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, restructuring costs and impairment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an indicator of its principal business activities operational performance prior to consideration of how its activities are financed and the impact of taxation, non-cash depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs and other non-cash expenses such as impairments required under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is used by many analysts as an important analytical tool and the management of Vertex believes it is useful for providing readers with additional clarity on Vertex's operational performance. This measure is also considered important by the Company's lenders in determining compliance by the Company with the financial covenants under its lending arrangements.



B) "Free cash flow" is a non-IFRS financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for free cash flow is cash flow from operating activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow is set forth in the table below. Management uses the term "free cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt and provide shareholder returns.



C) "Adjusted Working Capital" is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated by reducing current liablities by the current portion of loans and borrowings, lease liablities and other liabilities. Adjusted working capital is used by Vertex to monitor its capital structure, liquidity, and it's ability to fund current operations.



D) "Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted" is a non-financial measure which is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by the weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted.

Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and adjusted working capital are provided in the following tables.

ADJUSTED EBITDA





Three months ended

Nine months ended









September 30,

September 30,









2024 2023

2024 2023 Net income for the period



1,513 1,167

705 3,782 Add:

















Depreciation and amortization



6,994 5,851

19,290 17,158 Finance costs







2,894 3,162

8,482 8,758 Share-based compensation



59 50

178 150 Income tax expense





464 359

216 312 Adjusted EBITDA





11,924 10,589

28,871 30,160







































FREE CASH FLOW





Three months ended

Nine months ended









September 30,

September 30,









2024 2023

2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities



9,700 11,782

29,781 38,772 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items 2,190 (1,391)

(1,026) (9,188) Maintenance capex





(2,297) (3,887)

(12,390) (11,732) Cash interest







(2,224) (2,027)

(6,357) (6,270) Depreciation of right of use assets - real property

(1,057) (1,326)

(2,960) (3,404) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 624 2,230

2,067 5,714 Free cash flow





6,936 5,381

9,115 13,892

ADJUSTED WORKING CAPITAL



September 30, December 31,











2024 2023 Current assets







64,696 70,408 Current liabilities, less





57,670 69,170

Current portion of loans and borrowings

(12,685) (14,701)

Current portion of lease liabilities



(9,318) (10,722)

Current portion of other liabilities



(1,333) (1,532) Current liabilities (excluding current portion of loans and

borrowings, lease liabilities, and other liabilities)

34,334 42,215 Adjusted working capital





30,362 28,193

Forward-Looking Information

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements and information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of Vertex as of the date of this Press Release unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "outlook", "potential", "estimated", "intends", "continue", "may", "will", "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this Press Release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated financial performance; the outlook for 2024; the Company's ability to grow profitably; sufficiency of working capital; and with respect to Vertex's ability to meet evolving customer demands.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which Vertex operates in general, such as:

Ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources

Ability to market to new customers

Ability to obtain equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner

Ability to secure work

Adjustments and cancellations of backlog

Changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and environmental regulations

Collection of recognized revenue

Commodity price, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations

Competition, ethics, and reputational risks

Compliance with environmental laws risks

Cyber-security risks

Economy and cyclicality

Global pandemics

Health, safety and environmental risks

Industry and inherent project delivery risks

Insurance risk

Joint venture risk

Labour matters

Litigation risk

Loss of key management; ability to hire and retain qualified and capable personnel

Maintaining safe worksites

Operational risks

Potential for non-payment and credit risk and ongoing financing availability

Third party credit risk

Unforeseen weather conditions

Unanticipated shutdowns, work stoppages, and lockouts

Volatility of market trading

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of the parties, and the combined company are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to: Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, which may be accessed on Vertex's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as, and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact: Terry Stephenson, CEO, or Sherry Bielopotocky, CFO at 780-464-3295