Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Announces Release of its 2020 ESG Report

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSXV: VTX) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. ("Vertex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural ESG report, as part of its ongoing corporate commitment to sustainability.

The ESG report details the Company's key metrics and achievements from 2018 to 2020 and outlines the foundation for our sustainability strategy and commitments for the future.

A distinctive aspect of this report is the Company's commitment to both supply chain and internal ESG metrics with goals to target internal improvements, while expanding to better serve the ESG needs of its customers. This ESG report demonstrates the Company's commitment to creating business resiliency by becoming a primary source of executable ESG-aligned supply chain solutions for its customers.

"We are excited to release our inaugural ESG report and share our sustainability progress as an organization," said Terry Stephenson, President of Vertex. "For almost 60 years, Vertex has been providing environmental solutions for our customers while ensuring the safety and economic well-being of our employees and the communities we operate and live within. We will continue to enhance and further integrate sustainability elements into our business strategy to ensure future success for our shareholders, customers, Indigenous partners and employees."

Key highlights from Vertex's reported results include:

2020 SUPPLY CHAIN ESG HIGHLIGHTS:

100,000 hours of sustainable development support in 2020

Client emission reduction support equal to 134% of Vertex's Scope 1 & 2 Emissions

10% of total revenue or $13.7M through Indigenous relationships

through Indigenous relationships 81.2% of client waste managed was recycled

2020 INTERNAL ESG HIGHLIGHTS:

Total Recordable Incident Frequency (TRIF) of 0.67

46% of professional consulting roles and 30% of senior management roles were filled by women

10% of labour force self-identifies as Indigenous

$0.9M invested in sustainable innovations

The full report is available at: www.vertex.ca

ABOUT VERTEX

Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 700 full-time and contract personnel that provide environmental services across North America. Vertex is a leading provider of environmental solutions, a unique combination of environmental consulting and environmental field services and equipment. Vertex's integrated environmental solutions support asset development, operations, decommissioning, and restoration for customers in five North American sectors: Oil and gas, Mining and Industrial, Utilities, Agriculture & Forestry, and Government. Established in 1962, the company combines almost 60 years of experience with an innovative, modern approach to provide versatile, expert solutions to the market.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the initiatives and projects described above. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the initiatives and projects described above may be delayed, cancelled, suspended, or terminated. This could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Except as required by law, Vertex undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the initiatives and projects referred to above and their expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

For further information: Terry Stephenson, CEO at 780-464-3295

