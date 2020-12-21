Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Announces Extension of Credit Facilities

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSXV: VTX) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. ("Vertex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with its syndicate of lenders to extend the maturity date of its credit facilities to May 31st, 2022. The amendment will also reduce the interest rate of its credit facilities by 75 basis points.

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 525 employees and lease operators that provide services to help clients achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex operates throughout Canada and in select locations in the United States.

For further information: Terry Stephenson, CEO, or Imran Ally, CFO at 780-464-3295

