MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Vertafore Canada, the Canadian subsidiary of North American InsurTech leader Vertafore, today announced its latest offerings to help Canadian brokers modernize their business. The new features include the introduction of payment functionality within the recent releases of InsurLink™ and SIG and new operational dashboards within their SIG broker management system (BMS) platform to help brokers gain insights more effectively within their day-to-day processes.

Online payments through InsurLink improves client digital experience

Canadian brokers can now offer their clients online payment capabilities through InsurLink, Vertafore's award-winning client digital experience platform. Launched in the Canadian market in mid-2020, InsurLink enables independent brokers to offer their end-consumers an industry-leading digital experience to view and manage their essential insurance documents anytime, anywhere.

InsurLink has quickly gained traction in helping brokers modernize their businesses. Vertafore Canada has established partnerships with three leading payment processors to complement the new digital payment capability, further extending the ability of brokers to offer their customers a more intimate, simplified digital customer experience. Vertafore Canada has also introduced payment functionality within their BMS platform allowing brokers to process payments directly in SIG as well.

"Bringing to market a digital experience suite to respond to the growing demand for such solutions has been a key focus of Vertafore Canada in 2020," noted Stacey Miranda, director of product management for Vertafore Canada. "On the heels of introducing InsurLink, we have invested significant efforts in expanding our solution and significant efforts in building strong partnerships with industry leading vendors, and as a result, we are very proud to be able to now offer online payment functionality to our customers"

Introducing new SIG dashboards to offer more actionable insights

Vertafore Canada also introduced new operational dashboards within their SIG BMS platform to help brokers gain insights more effectively within their day-to-day processes. Designed based on customer input, the new Renewal Comparison and Portfolio Management dashboards offer a more consolidated, holistic and comprehensive view of key data elements.

With these views in SIG, brokers will have seamless access to actionable insights that will simplify processes and offer a quicker, more personalized experience. As a result, brokers can save significant time by automating the steps spent on consolidating data and by presenting these insights in a consumable fashion, at the press of a button and at the point in time within the process that they are most valuable.

"The race for intelligence is well underway and being able to transform data into actionable, strategic and customer insights is becoming more and more essential," noted Dimitrios Argitis, GM and VP of Vertafore Canada. "These new built-in dashboards are part of our commitment to bringing tools and solutions to market that offer our customers the opportunity to benefit from insights and advanced analytics. All of this is with the goal of helping improve customer service, contribute to simpler, faster processes and ultimately to drive more revenues and reduce overall costs."

These recent enhancements focused on improving the digital experience, optimizing processes and leveraging data are an example of what customers can continue to expect in the coming months and years from Vertafore Canada who is committed to driving innovation to market.

Vertafore Canada is the expert in Canadian broker innovation and a leader in the BMS (Broker Management Systems) marketplace for insurance and financial services brokers. It offers an integrated suite of products designed to increase revenue through efficient use of technology. Vertafore Canada is the new name for Keal Technology, a leading provider of broker and commercial management systems in Canada, acquired by Vertafore in 2016.

