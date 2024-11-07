VersaFi Program Increases Readiness of High Performing Women for Leadership Roles in Finance

2024 Program Participants Named

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, VersaFi is pleased to announce that 61 women from 18 different Canadian firms have been selected to participate in its 2024 Emerging Leaders Program, bringing the total number of participants to 310 since its launch in 2014. This professional development program is designed for high potential women five to 10 years into their careers, who are on a path to senior leadership. 

Over seven months, each participant receives a personal and professional assessment through the globally-recognized Facet5™ personality assessment, as well as group and individual coaching sessions, skill-building workshops, and networking opportunities.  The Emerging Leaders Program is facilitated in partnership with global coaching expert Felix Global.

"At this stage of their career, many women face unique barriers that have the potential to hinder their advancement," notes Tanya van Biesen, president and CEO, VersaFi. "Our Emerging Leaders Program was created to help equip these talented women with the skills and strategies needed to overcome these challenges, while simultaneously preparing them for more senior leadership roles. By investing in these women, firms are not only supporting their professional growth but also benefit from higher job satisfaction, improved retention, and a stronger, more engaged workforce—ultimately preserving key talent and reducing turnover."

To be selected, these women have already demonstrated outstanding ambition and skill, as well as a commitment to fostering equitable work environments. Many have also overcome significant challenges on their path to success, including excelling in male-dominated environments, navigating the often difficult return from career breaks, and balancing work and family care responsibilities.

VersaFi congratulates its 2024 Emerging Leader participants for successfully being accepted into the Program:

Bella Ainani, CPP Investments

Kelly Alvarez, CIBC Capital
Markets

Rachel Amirault, CPP
Investments

Abirami Ayyaluswamy,
Manulife

Ragini Barrenkula, Manulife

Keren Beletsky, Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan

Carla Bolingbroke, Scotiabank
Global Banking and Markets

Tala Bushnaq, RPIA

Samantha Chan, RBC Capital
Markets

Phoebe Cheung, PwC Canada

Tina Chou, TD Securities

Evelyn Chow, CPP Investments

Sanam Dhaliwal, ATB Financial

Fiona Fan, Scotiabank Global
Banking and Markets

Charlène Fontaine, National
Bank Financial Markets

Alicia Garbarino, Manulife

Claudia Garner, RBC Capital
Markets

Kathleen Glofcheskie,
Scotiabank Global Banking and
Markets

Ritika Goel, RBC Capital Markets

Andréanne Grégoire-Boudreau,
Desjardins Global Asset
Management

Shawna Griffin, RBC Capital
Markets

Stéphanie Hamel, National Bank
Financial Markets

Angie Han, TD Securities

Monica Heysel, CIBC Capital
Markets

Rebecca Hoffer-Kahansky,
OPTrust

Jennifer Israel, CIBC Mellon

Manroop Johal, BMO Private
Wealth

Ana Juncu, CIBC Capital Markets

Kayla Keim, RBC Capital
Markets

Molly Kong, IMCO

Jacqueline Kopemond, RPIA

Jillian Lam, ATB Financial

Eni Lamllari, CIBC Capital
Markets

Cherry Li, BMO Capital Markets

Helen Liao, CPP Investments

Madi Lott, RBC Capital Markets

Vivian Luu, RBC Capital Markets

Adrienne Macdonald, National
Bank Financial Markets

Amelia Meng, CIBC Capital
Markets

Sydney Milgrom, CPP 
Investments

Anh Nguyen, CIBC Capital
Markets

Kerry Nield, Alberta Investment
Management Corporation

Ebuni Vivian Okonkwo, CIBC
Private Wealth

Cristina Oliveira, Manulife

Tuyet (Katie) Or, Scotiabank
Global Banking and Markets

Joanna Pollock, RBC Capital
Markets

Easha Rai, SLC Management

Samra Ramzan, TD Securities

Andrea Scarlato, BMO Private
Wealth

Marina Su, CPP Investments

Victoria Suitor, BMO Private
Wealth

Tiffany Sun, CIBC Capital
Markets

Vanessa Taylor, RBC Capital
Markets

Claire Townsley, CIBC Capital
Markets

Lovelyn Toyo, RBC Capital
Markets

Julia Vriend, CIBC Capital
Markets

Daphne Wallace, RBC Capital
Markets

Mengqi (Grace) Yang, Manulife

May Yeung, Global X
Investments Canada Inc.

Sara Zgheib, Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan

Tongtong Zhou, ATB Financial

The Emerging Leaders Program is open to VersaFi members with five to 10 years of experience from all areas of finance. Learn more: VersaFi's Emerging Leaders Program

About VersaFi
VersaFi is a national, not-for-profit organization focused on accelerating equity for women in the finance sector. Founded in 1995 as Women in Capital Markets (WCM), the organization rebranded in 2024 to empower and advocate for women and gender-diverse individuals across the finance sector, at all stages of their careers, nationally.  It does this by fostering a pipeline of talent at all levels; being the leading voice and advocate for gender equity in the sector; and by working with finance sector leaders to implement impactful and lasting structural and cultural change. Its community has grown to more than 4,000 members across the sector, representing Canadian bank-owned dealers and wealth managers, independent and foreign-owned dealers, asset managers, insurance companies, pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. To learn more, or to become a member, visit www.versafi.ca

About Felix Global
Felix is a North American-based talent and organizational advisor with over 30 years of successful client engagements across numerous organizations of global reach in a variety of verticals including financial services, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, technology, professional services and more. Felix offers a partnership with a team of thought leaders who deliver integrated solutions for achieving excellence in talent and organizational performance. We are experts in developing effective behavioral change & skill growth among executives and leaders with significant experience across multiple industries and functions.

