From Break to Breakthrough: VersaFi Program Facilitates Successful Career Reentries for Women in Canadian Finance Sector

Applications for next Return to Bay Street Program open September 16

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - VersaFi (formerly WCM) is proud to announce the addition of seven new hires through its Return to Bay Street (RTBS) Program . This initiative, designed to address the significant challenges women face when re-entering the finance sector after a career break[1], has seen more than 130 women accept new roles since launching in 2010.

Return to Bay Street 2024: Relauching Women's Finance Careers (CNW Group/VersaFi)

The RTBS Program is specifically designed to address a twofold challenge in the finance sector: first and for a variety of reasons, women leave the industry at higher rates than men, which creates significant talent and gender wage gaps that are perpetuated through senior management; and, second, women seeking to relaunch their careers following career breaks face considerable and often daunting challenges. VersaFi recognizes that supporting these qualified and motivated women is an important step in rebuilding the mid-to-senior level talent pool of women leaders in Canada's finance sector.

We are proud to work with the following organizations to help women regain access to meaningful career opportunities: ATB Financial, BMO, CIBC, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), Manulife, Mackenzie Investments, National Bank, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), RBC, Scotiabank and TD.

"Career breaks can happen to anyone for a range of reasons, but their impact and the lingering biases affect women's careers disproportionately," noted Tanya van Biesen, president and CEO, VersaFi. "RTBS was established to support women in their journey back to the finance sector by offering comprehensive training, mentorship, skills development, and, most importantly, critical job networking opportunities."

Applications for the 2025 RTBS Program will open September 16 and will close October 4, 2024. For more information about the Program, including key criteria, visit https://versafi.ca/programs/rtbs .

This year's hirees include:

Rashmi Badhwar , Mackenzie Investments

, Mackenzie Investments Kedeisha Bryan-Mitchell, TD

Jennifer Dsilva, TD Securities

Emelia O'Callaghan , Manulife

, Manulife Adeseye Oluwatola, TD Securities

Nitisha Singh-Ramruthen, Mackenzie Investments

Angie Zarate , Scotiabank

"Versafi has not just helped me find a job—they helped me rediscover my purpose and rebuild my life," explained Chimno Okeke, a 2023 Return to Bay Street participant. "They saw potential in me when I had almost lost sight of it and provided me with the tools and support to realize my aspirations. Today, I am thriving in my new job, balancing my career with motherhood, and feeling more fulfilled than ever. After a year in the company as an individual contributor and a contract staff member, I was promoted and made a full-time employee. I am deeply grateful for their dedication to empowering women, and I am also proud of myself for seizing every opportunity that came my way. They didn't just change my life—they gave me the confidence to change it myself."

______________________________________________________________________________ [1] Career breaks often occur due to parental leave, caregiver responsibilities, or migration from one country to another.

About VersaFi

VersaFi is a national, not-for-profit organization focused on accelerating equity for women in the finance sector. Founded in 1995 as Women in Capital Markets (WCM), the organization rebranded in 2024 to empower and advocate for women and gender-diverse individuals across the finance sector, at all stages of their careers, nationally. It does this by fostering a pipeline of talent at all levels; being the leading voice and advocate for gender equity in the sector; and by working with finance sector leaders to implement impactful and lasting structural and cultural change. Its community has grown to more than 4,000 members across the sector, representing Canadian bank-owned dealers and wealth managers, independent and foreign-owned dealers, asset managers, insurance companies, pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. To learn more, or to become a member, visit www.versafi.ca .

