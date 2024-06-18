VersaFI celebrates leaders' bold action in accelerating progress for gender equity with Champion of Change Award

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - VersaFi (formerly WCM) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2024 Champions of Change Award . These 20 individuals will be honoured on Tuesday, June 25 at a gala event in Toronto, for their dedication to advancing equity within their firms and across the finance sector.

This annual award recognizes and celebrates individuals who are doing the work to ensure women can continue to thrive and succeed. In a time when equity initiatives face global challenges, the recognition is especially significant.

"The finance sector is critical to our economy, making it essential for women to be fully represented at every decision-making level," notes Tanya van Biesen, president and CEO, VersaFi. "The underrepresentation of women in finance, particularly at mid and senior levels, continues to be an issue. However, it's not merely a women's issue — it's a business problem. Addressing this will ensure we do not leave valuable talent behind. Our 2024 Champions of Change winners understand this and are striving to change the status quo. By leading committees, and acting as sponsors, mentors, and allies, they demonstrate the power of innovation and creativity, reminding us of the value of fostering a culture of inclusion — and in doing so, are helping to ensure that our talented women are able to contribute, thrive and advance at all levels."

2024 marks the 22nd year Champions of Change Awards have been presented.

The 2024 Champions of Change are:

Leslie J. Anderson , Global Head, One Client Wealth Management, BMO Financial Group.

, Global Head, One Client Wealth Management, BMO Financial Group. Eoin Brady , Partner, National Mergers and Acquisitions Tax Leader, PwC Canada.

Partner, National Mergers and Acquisitions Tax Leader, PwC Canada. Dale Burgess , Executive Managing Director of Infrastructure and Natural Resources, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Executive Managing Director of Infrastructure and Natural Resources, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. Jim Byrd , Global Head, Macro Products, RBC Capital Markets.

, Global Head, Macro Products, RBC Capital Markets. Tristan Cammaert , Partner, Business Consulting, EY.

, Partner, Business Consulting, EY. Nick Chan , Managing Director and Head, Financial Resource Management, BMO Capital Markets.

Managing Director and Head, Financial Resource Management, BMO Capital Markets. Sarine Chitilian , Director, Business Operational Strategy, Resilience and Risk Management, National Bank Financial Markets

, Director, Business Operational Strategy, Resilience and Risk Management, National Bank Financial Markets Étienne Dubuc , Executive Vice-President, National Bank Financial Markets, Member of the Senior Leadership Team.

, Executive Vice-President, National Bank Financial Markets, Member of the Senior Leadership Team. Marin Gagliardi , Managing Director, Syndicated & Leveraged Finance Group, TD Securities.

, Managing Director, Syndicated & Leveraged Finance Group, TD Securities. Sean Gilbert , Managing Director & Global Co-Head, Debt Capital Markets, Global Investment Banking, CIBC Capital Markets.

, Managing Director & Global Co-Head, Debt Capital Markets, Global Investment Banking, CIBC Capital Markets. Erin Griffiths , Senior Vice President, Client Solutions, Canadian Wealth Management, Scotiabank.

Senior Vice President, Client Solutions, Canadian Wealth Management, Scotiabank. Maria Hushovd , Managing Director and Head ESG Credit Group, RBC Capital Markets.

, Managing Director and Head ESG Credit Group, RBC Capital Markets. Michelle Joliat , Senior Managing Director of Product and Delivery, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan .

Senior Managing Director of Product and Delivery, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Brian Kernohan , Chief Sustainability Officer, Private Markets, Manulife Investment Management.

Chief Sustainability Officer, Private Markets, Manulife Investment Management. Meric Koksal , Managing Director, Wealth Solutions Group, Deputy Head and Head of Structuring, Innovation & Private Markets, CIBC Capital Markets.

, Managing Director, Wealth Solutions Group, Deputy Head and Head of Structuring, Innovation & Private Markets, CIBC Capital Markets. Michael Kruse , Global Head, Multinational Banking and CEO and Head, Global Banking and Markets U.S., Scotiabank

, Global Head, Multinational Banking and CEO and Head, Global Banking and Markets U.S., Scotiabank Neil Pengelly , Canadian Technology Solutions Delivery Leader, Partner, EY.

, Canadian Technology Solutions Delivery Leader, Partner, EY. Lindsay Scott , Managing Director, Canadian Diversified Industries, TD Securities.

, Managing Director, Canadian Diversified Industries, TD Securities. Carly Stallwood , Partner, Finance Leader for Assurance, PwC Canada

, Partner, Finance Leader for Assurance, PwC Canada Jasmine Tehara, Global Head of Retirement Operations, Manulife.

About VersaFi

VersaFi is a national, not-for-profit organization focused on accelerating equity for women in the finance sector. Founded in 1995 as Women in Capital Markets (WCM), the organization rebranded in 2024 to empower and advocate for women and gender-diverse individuals across the finance sector, at all stages of their careers, nationally. It does this by fostering a pipeline of talent at all levels; being the leading voice and advocate for gender equity in the sector; and by working with finance sector leaders to implement impactful and lasting structural and cultural change. Its community has grown to more than 4,000 members across the sector, representing Canadian bank-owned dealers and wealth managers, independent and foreign-owned dealers, asset managers, insurance companies, pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. To learn more, or to become a member, visit www.versafi.ca .

SOURCE VersaFi