Véronique Proulx Named One of Canada's Top 100 Most Influential Women

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is proud to announce that Véronique Proulx, Senior Vice-President Communications & Marketing for CME and Lead for Quebec division Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec, has been named to the prestigious Women's Executive Network (WXN) Top 100 2021 Most Powerful Women in Canada in the Mercedes-Benz Emerging Leaders Award category.

The WXN Canada Top 100 honours the achievements of inspiring women who have made a difference in their communities and have inspired the next generation. Most notably, the Emerging Leaders Award highlights the professional achievements of women between the ages of 30 and 45 who are recognized within their organizations for their vision, great potential, and accomplishments. This year, 105 nominees were selected by the WXN Diversity Council in 13 categories.

"Véronique's in-depth knowledge of the export industry and the Quebec economy, combined with her approach and engagement, make her an invaluable force for all MEQ members, and indeed for the entire manufacturing sector. Committed to our challenges, she has become one of the strong voices of Quebec's manufacturing companies," said Alexandre Gagnon, Chairman of MEQ and Senior Director, Business Development and Government Affairs, Pratt & Whitney.

"Véronique has not only transformed MEQ's business model and corporate image, but she has also significantly enhanced the organization's presence in Quebec's public space. With her authentic and dynamic approach, she has quickly established herself as a key leader within our CME management team and will play a central role in the deployment of our next strategic plan. The entire CME team joins me in warmly congratulating her," said Dennis A. Darby, President and CEO, CME.

"I am honoured to be a part of the WXN Top 100 alongside such inspiring women. MEQ is a growing organization with no shortage of challenges. Representing and defending my members on important issues such as the labour shortage and the impact of the global pandemic is daily source of motivation. This recognition is one for the entire CME team, » concludes Véronique Proulx.

A Remarkable Journey

Véronique Proulx joined MEQ in 2015 as Director of Communications, Public Affairs and Strategy. Appointed Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Strategy in 2016, she was subsequently promoted to President and CEO in September 2017. Ms. Proulx became the first woman to hold this position. She worked for 14 years at Laval Technopole, where she held the position of Director of International Affairs. She is a director on INO's board of directors. She also sits on the board of directors of the Panier Bleu. She holds an executive MBA from Paris-Dauphine University and UQAM.

About CME and MEQ

Nearly 150 years strong, CME has earned an extensive and effective track record of working for and with 2,500 leading manufacturers from coast to coast to help their businesses grow. The manufacturing sector represents more than 10% of Canada's gross domestic product. They directly support more than 1.7 million jobs in Canada. The total manufacturing sales in 2019 surpassed $685 B.

MEQ represents manufacturers across Quebec. The Quebec manufacturing sector employs more than 473,000 people and accounts for 13.5% of GDP and 86.5% of exports. It generated global sales of nearly $153 billion in 2020.

