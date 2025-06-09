/R E P E A T -- National Lean Conference Comes to Winnipeg June 9-12 to Address Canada's Productivity Crisis and Supply Chain Resilience/

WINNIPEG, MB, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is proud to announce that its flagship Embracing Excellence Lean Conference will take place June 9–12, 2025, at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg, bringing together, over the course of four days, nearly 1,000 industry leaders from across the country to confront Canada's most pressing manufacturing challenges: lagging productivity, supply chain instability, and global trade uncertainty.

"Canada's productivity crisis is directly impacting our competitiveness," said Otto Kemerle, CME Manitoba Advisory Board Chair and President of the International Truck Body. "Through Lean, manufacturers can take control of what they can improve. Operations, processes, and people. It's a strategic response to volatility that doesn't rely on subsidies or major capital injections."

This year's program will explore how Lean methodologies can be applied to increase productivity without major capital investment, build resilient and responsive supply chains, and help Canadian manufacturers remain agile in the face of global economic shifts. It will also emphasize the importance of people and culture in sustaining long-term performance focusing on leadership, team engagement, and frontline empowerment.

"Manufacturers are being squeezed by rising costs and increasing trade uncertainty," said Todd Leroy, Vice President of Manufacturing at Loewen Windows. "To stay competitive, we need to do more with what we already have. Improving productivity through Lean isn't optional; it's essential. It allows us to adapt quickly without relying on external support or massive infrastructure overhauls."

This national event will offer immersive learning, practical case studies, and in-depth conversations on Lean manufacturing as a strategy to enhance competitiveness, agility, and workforce engagement.

By gathering national voices in Winnipeg, the conference highlights Manitoba's strategic manufacturing and logistics role and supports regional efforts to build stronger, smarter operations that can weather uncertainty.

Event Details:

Dates: June 9–12, 2025

Location: RBC Convention Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Registration: https://www.embracingexcellence.ca/

ABOUT CME

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters is Canada's oldest and largest national trade and industry association. In Manitoba, CME works with manufacturers to help them grow with support and resources in the areas of Leadership & Executive Support, Lean & Productivity, Advanced Manufacturing & Innovation, Trade & Business Development, Workforce Development, Advocacy & Intelligence, Future Workforce, Safety and Networking.

