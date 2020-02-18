Vermilion Energy Inc. Selects Omnira MOSAIC Software to Drive Growth

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Omnira Software Inc. (Omnira), the leader in reserves and economic forecasting software, today announced that Vermilion Energy Inc. (Vermilion) has selected MOSAIC software for its corporate Portfolio and Asset Management requirements. The decision was made after an extensive evaluation process to identify a company that could partner with Vermilion to provide the required functionality, in addition to implementation and support teams with extensive industry experience. Mike Kaluza, Vermilion's Executive Vice-President and COO, pointed out that "our decision to implement MOSAIC supports our ongoing use of software technology to drive efficiencies in the management of our assets worldwide, while providing insight into both our day-to-day operations and our long range planning."

MOSAIC is the system that has the largest market share in Canada, and is being adopted more and more in the US and Internationally to replace prior generation reserves and economic forecasting systems. MOSAIC's single system approach consolidates data, simplifies work flows and reduces costs. "Our clients tell us that one unified system for economic forecasting, field development planning, budget execution, and reserves management is the most effective way to go. We feel it is better than other offerings where vendors have acquired multiple overlapping legacy software products that increases required integration, complexity, and costs," said John Pollock, COO at Omnira. "We are excited to be partnering with Vermilion as their business requirements and forward plans are similar to other innovative energy companies who have already switched to MOSAIC and are now delivering superior results."

"A key factor in our selection was the confidence Omnira provided as far as data conversion, customization, and support," said Steve Reece, Director IT & IS for Vermilion. "This MOSAIC implementation supports Vermilion's unified workflows and reporting from various operations, and provides an opportunity to work with a trusted and proven vendor in the market. When my team asked for references, Omnira was exceptionally open by offering conversations with any of their clients, and those that we did talk to were very satisfied with MOSAIC's capability as well as Omnira's ongoing level of dedication to support," said Reece.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model targets annual organic production growth, along with providing reliable and increasing dividends to investors.

About Omnira Software

Omnira Software Ltd., a wholly owned software company within Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), provides MOSAIC to Oil and Gas producers ranging from start-ups to those producing over 1 million barrels per day. The industry's Premier Petroleum Economics & Reserves Software system, MOSAIC outperforms legacy systems with MOSAIC for corporate reserves, petroleum economics, budgeting, capital planning, and decline analysis. Omnira has offices in Houston Texas, and Calgary Alberta. More details can be found at www.omnirasoftware.com

