veritree Launches Restorative Coalition: A Bold Initiative to Unite and Empower Businesses Committed to Nature Restoration

Leading businesses join forces to drive collective action, share best practices, and accelerate efforts to close the nature funding gap.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - veritree is proud to announce the launch of the Restorative Coalition, a collective of forward-thinking companies committed to integrating nature restoration into the core of their businesses. The initiative is aimed at healing nature, empowering businesses as agents of change, and building a more sustainable future for all.

The Restorative Coalition launches with a strong community of members including 1 Hotels, Andrew Peller Limited, Black Rock Resort, Bunq, Camp Candle Co., Ecodrive, ETS Express, Fairware Promotional Products, Herbaland, Hopper, Karbon Brewing, Leos' Group, Neptune Terminals, Northland Properties, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Pantree, PebblePost, PCNA, Promosapien, ScalePad, Tealish, Tentstile, tentree, Treecelet, Treecard, Vega, Vitasave, and Vivobarefoot.

The World Economic Forum estimates that a total investment of USD 8.1 trillion is needed by 2050 to effectively restore and conserve nature. The current funding falls significantly short of this target, indicating a pressing need for collaborative action. The Restorative Coalition is stepping up to this challenge, leveraging collective resources, knowledge, and ethos to help bridge this funding gap and accelerate restoration efforts.

In response to the escalating environmental crisis, this group of businesses has proactively joined forces acknowledging the immense potential of nature-based solutions. These cost-effective and sustainable approaches, ranging from wildfire reforestation and habitat restoration to sustainable agriculture and coastal protection, can help to sequester carbon, enhance biodiversity, improve water quality, and strengthen nature's resilience.

Each member has come forward with a commitment to embed nature restoration into their existing business model and has agreed to set their own ambitious goal to align their business on a path to do more good, rather than just less harm. For instance, the travel app, Hopper, commits to plant 2 trees for every booking on their app. Alternatively, Sutton Place Hotels plants 10 trees for every night a guest opts-out of a stayover room clean and has since come forward with an aspiring 5-year goal to plant 2 million trees.

This collaboration fosters a network of sustainability leaders, sharing best practices, accessing valuable resources, and driving innovation in sustainability efforts to amplify collective impact. veritree is supporting the coalition by connecting partners with some of the best planting organizations across the globe and validating the work in-field. Furthermore, veritree is providing members with the tools to measure, track, monitor and publicly disclose their restorative progress.

"We see the launch of the Restorative Coalition as a pivotal moment in our collective effort to combat environmental degradation," urged Derrick Emsley, CEO and Co-founder of tentree and veritree. "As a business community, we have long focused on doing less bad, rather than more good. We hope to collectively set a new standard for what it means to be a 'sustainable business'. We invite new business partners to join the coalition and lead the charge towards a restorative economy."

For more information about the Restorative Coalition or to join the initiative, please visit https://coalition.veritree.com

About veritree

veritree is a data-driven, restorative platform that connects nature-based solutions with mission-driven companies ready to lead the restorative economy. With on-the-ground monitoring and blockchain verification, veritree improves transparency and trust through data and tools that revitalize ecosystems, strengthen communities, and build climate solutions.

The success behind tentree's planting program, veritree scales consumer-centric programs between planting organizations and corporations around the world. veritree's mission is to restore the planet - planting and verifying one billion trees within the decade. For more information, visit veritree.com .

