veritree is now B Corp Certified, reinforcing its commitment to people, planet, and transparency

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - veritree, the nature tech platform helping businesses scale verified nature restoration, is proud to announce it has officially earned Certified B Corporation™ status, earning a B Impact Assessment score of 104.2. This recognition affirms veritree's mission to use business as a force for good and to lead with the same transparency, accountability, and integrity it enables in others.

Recognized worldwide as the benchmark for responsible business, B Corp Certification independently verifies rigorous standards of social and environmental performance. For veritree, this distinction affirms that its model of connecting verified restoration with community impact and environmental accountability, meets global standards for purpose-driven businesses.

"We work with some of the most forward-thinking companies, many of whom are B Corps themselves," said Derrick Emsley, CEO and co-founder of veritree. "They've relied on us to bring rigour, integrity, and transparency to their restoration efforts. Becoming B Corp Certified is about extending that same level of accountability and trust to how we operate internally."

At the time of veritree's certification, companies were required to score at least 80 points on the B Impact Assessment, a rigorous evaluation of a company's impact across workers, communities, customers, governance, and the environment. veritree earned a score of 104.2, significantly surpassing the certification threshold and more than doubling the median score companies achieve during the assessment process.

"This certification highlights how businesses can support the planet while advancing their own goals," said David Luba, Head of Partnerships and co-founder of veritree. "By working together with our partners, we're helping turn sustainability commitments into meaningful, measurable impact, proving that positive environmental and business outcomes can go hand in hand."

Through partnerships with over 300 brands committed to advancing nature restoration, including DECIEM, Samsung, Manulife, and TELUS, veritree helps turn commitments into tangible climate action, and recently reached 100 million trees pledged since the company's inception in 2022. By joining a global movement of over 10,000 Certified B Corporations™, veritree is accelerating efforts to prove that business can be a powerful catalyst for lasting environmental and ecological change.

"We're proud to welcome veritree to the B Corp community. Their innovative approach to verified nature restoration, commitment to transparency, and focus on long-term impact exemplify what it means to be a Certified B Corporation," said Max Hayes, Growth Manager at B Lab U.S. & Canada. "As more companies seek to align their operations with the needs of people and the planet, veritree is leading by example and showing what's possible."

Recognized as a 'Companies-to-Watch' winner in Deloitte's 2024 Fast 50 program, the company continues to expand its impact across land and sea. This certification reinforces veritree's dedication to doing business the right way, delivering trusted data, real results, and restoration at scale.

About veritree

veritree is a platform powering the global restorative economy. Its platform brings trust, traceability, and impact to nature-based solutions. Having reached 100 million trees pledged, it connects forward-thinking companies with verified action. From mangroves and kelp to wildfire reforestation, veritree helps organizations move from intention to measurable environmental and social outcomes. Learn more at veritree.com.

