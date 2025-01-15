Verillium Health Care and Shoppers Drug Mart sign agreement for Verillium to acquire Wellwise by Shoppers

Verillium Health Care to purchase 42 Wellwise by Shoppers locations

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Verillium Health Care ("Verillium") and Shoppers Drug Mart today announced they have entered into an agreement for Verillium to acquire 42 Wellwise by Shoppers locations. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2025 and Shoppers Drug Mart will continue to operate the stores until the transaction closes.

Wellwise by Shoppers offers specialized active lifestyle products including, supports and braces, CPAP and sleep therapy, mobility, and low-impact fitness products to help Canadians take charge of the way they age.

"We are excited about this opportunity and what we believe we can bring to Canadians through these locations," said Dezso Farkas, Director of Acquisitions and Chief Investment Officer of Verillium. "Wellwise by Shoppers is a trusted, established support for so many Canadians and we are honoured to continue and build on that legacy and serve the needs of Canadians"

"The evolution from Home Health Care stores to Wellwise by Shoppers was all about helping Canadians as they looked for more ways to support healthy active lifestyles as they age," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "This next evolution for the business is about finding the right company to focus on its continued growth, while making products and services more accessible to Canadians. We believe Verillium perfectly suits that objective."

About Verillium

Verillium Health Care is a Canadian company specializing in identifying quality healthcare companies, then working with their management teams to enhance operations and technology, and improving customer experiences by delivering high-quality, timely care. The company's interests range from at-home care to home health products, oxygen, maternity care, rehabilitation, therapy and medical supplies and devices. Verillium's goal is to be an invaluable multi-service healthcare partner that provides superior care for multiple needs delivered from the same source in a professional, transparent, and efficient manner, increasing timely access to care for a wide range of customers.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

SOURCE Verillium Health Care

For more information: [email protected], [email protected]