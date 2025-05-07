Vention Leads the Future of Automation at Automate 2025 with AI-Powered Bin-Picking Robot and Motion Control Systems Accelerated by NVIDIA

MachineMotion™ AI — Vention's third-generation controller — will power the company's full booth, including four robotic work cells and a daisy-chained series of motors and actuators

DETROIT, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Vention, creator of the world's only full-stack software and hardware automation platform, will unveil major product innovations and hands-on experiences at Automate 2025.

Under the theme "Physical AI, Resilient Manufacturing," Vention is demonstrating how AI-enabled robotics and software-defined automation can make factories more autonomous, scalable, and resilient.

At Automate 2025, MachineMotion™ AI showcases Physical AI in action—enabling intelligent, scalable automation for resilient manufacturing. (CNW Group/Vention Inc.)

Powered by MachineMotion™ AI, NVIDIA Jetson computing, and NVIDIA Isaac CUDA-accelerated libraries and models, Vention's live demonstrations span advanced robotics, AI-driven motion control, and scalable training — showing the value AI brings to the manufacturing floor for practical deployment of robotic solutions.



"The promise of Physical AI in manufacturing isn't theoretical anymore—it's here, and it's practical," said Etienne Lacroix, Founder and CEO of Vention. "AI-robotics operators are now successfully executing complex bin picking and machine tending with both simplicity and affordability".

MachineMotion™ AI — Powerful Motion Control



At the heart of Vention's booth is MachineMotion™ AI, the company's third-generation automation controller designed to unify motion, sensing, vision, and AI.



Accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Orin on-compute platform, the controller runs compute-intensive AI workloads and simplifies control of robots, conveyors, sensors, and vision systems — all through a single plug-and-play device that also offers cellular connectivity.



This new control system will power Vention's entire booth at the show, including four robotic work cells, as well as a motor daisy chain of three actuators, powered and synchronized from the same MachineMotion AI unit.

Fresh from GTC: AI-Powered Bin Picking Comes to Automate

Vention's AI-powered bin-picking robot, which debuted in March at NVIDIA GTC, the industry's premier AI event, headlines the booth with an advanced demo using NVIDIA vision and compute to detect, select, and grasp disorganized plumbing parts with sub-millimeter precision. This live demonstration illustrates the potential of autonomous material handling powered by real-time AI.

Modular Demos for Real-World Applications

Visitors to Vention's booth can also explore Vention's end-to-end, software and hardware automation platform. An overview of the software stack will cover how to design and simulate a digital twin, as well as deploy and operate automation with ease using modular automation components from Vention and its growing list of partners.

Attendees will see fully integrated, customizable work cells for:

Welding with an overhead 7th-axis range extender and Smooth Robotics interface

Machine tending on a drawer-based platform, compatible with ABB, FANUC, and Universal Robots

Palletizing, built on a telescopic column and optimized with Vention's latest MachineApp 4.5 software

Each system is modular, fast to deploy, and controlled through MachineMotion AI.

MachineBuilder™ 101: The First Step in AI-Ready Automation Training

Also launching at the show is MachineBuilder™ 101, Vention's first online robotics certification course. Designed for students, educators, engineers, and manufacturers, the program teaches users how to design, simulate, and deploy automation using Vention's unified platform.

The certification includes interactive modules and a final assessment for just $40 USD, with free access offered on-site at Booth 4432 for qualified visitors.

Executive Insights and In-Booth Presentations

Attendees can hear from Vention CEO Etienne Lacroix, who will speak on Monday morning at 10:15 a.m. about unlocking scalable robotics for manufacturers of all sizes. His talk, "Paving the Way for Widespread Robotics Adoption," will be held in Room 321.

At 2 p.m. in the Automate Show Theater, leaders from Vention and NVIDIA Robotics will jointly discuss real-world AI deployment — highlighting how MachineMotion AI and NVIDIA Isaac Manipulator are transforming bin picking, adaptive part handling, and 3D vision.

Throughout the week, visitors can also attend expert-led talks in Booth 4432, covering topics such as automation ROI, reshoring strategies, and Vention's full-stack automation platform.

Experience the future of automation at Booth 4432.

For more information, visit Vention.com .

