Vention Launches Online Design Certification to Close Talent Gap and Train the Next Generation of Automation Experts

101 teaches foundational skills in Vention's unified software and hardware platform for designing, simulating, deploying, and operating automation, including robot work cells The first in a new certification series, the course was developed in response to the growing demand for structured learning and assessment of MachineBuilder™ skills

More than 300 universities and colleges in Canada , the United States , South America , and Europe use Vention software and hardware for teaching and R&D

More than 300 universities and colleges in Canada, the United States, South America, and Europe use Vention software and hardware for teaching and R&D

Attendees at Automate 2025 in Detroit will be eligible for complimentary access to the MachineBuilder™ 101 course at Vention's booth

MONTREAL, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Vention, creator of the world's only full-stack software and hardware automation platform, today announced the launch of its first certification course for its MachineBuilder™ cloud-based software to support the next generation of automation designers, programmers, and operators.

MachineBuilder™ empowers users to design, simulate, and deploy complete automation systems—from robotic cells to full production lines—entirely in the cloud, accelerating their automation journey. (CNW Group/Vention Inc.)

As demand for robotics and automation surges globally, manufacturers are facing a growing talent gap — particularly in roles that involve scoping, designing, programming, and installing robotic systems. MachineBuilder™ 101 addresses this gap by offering foundational training on Vention's modular, plug-and-play automation software, which has been used to install systems with more than 4,000 manufacturers and other customers worldwide.

MachineBuilder™ 101 was developed in response to strong demand from engineering and robotics instructors seeking formalized training and assessment on Vention's platform. While created primarily for educators, the course is also available to manufacturers, systems integrators, and anyone interested in learning Vention's modular programming environment.

"Our free, cloud-based MachineBuilder™ software is changing the way students and professionals learn and deploy automation and robotics," said Etienne Lacroix, Founder and CEO of Vention. "Last year alone, customers designed more than 75,000 systems using MachineBuilder™. Each design creates a real digital twin that can be programmed, simulated, and optimized — empowering users to validate their ideas before making capital investments. That's not just a better way to learn; it's a smarter way to automate."

ROOTS Education , a Florida-based pioneer in industrial robotics education and a Vention customer since 2018, will be piloting the course with students this year. With numerous schools and counting, ROOTS is reaching thousands of students currently in Florida, Texas, Ohio, Virginia, and Arizona with their emphasis on real-world applications and hands-on learning. Their mission is to shape the future workforce with a community focus, cutting-edge techniques, high-tech equipment and a passion for supporting business and individual economic opportunities.

"At Roots Education, we believe the future of automation starts in the classroom, and Vention's MachineBuilder™ 101 isn't just a training course — it's a launchpad for the next generation of automation experts," said Jeffrey Kondel, Owner and President of Roots Education. "Students in programs featuring Roots Education will achieve certification by completing real-world automation projects and demonstrating their mastery through final assessments. We're proud to help set a new standard for preparing tomorrow's robotics and automation workforce."

A SCORM-compliant course package will be made available at no cost to universities, colleges, and high schools, making it easy to integrate MachineBuilder™ 101 into existing learning management systems. Further, Vention offers an introductory robotics hardware bundle designed for use with Universal Robots arms for students to program in MachineBuilder™ and bring to life in their lab.

Today, the United States ranks 10th among countries worldwide for robot density, with just 295 robots per 10,000 employees, according to the International Federation of Robotics . One challenge aggravating the shortage is the lack of skilled systems integrators to deploy robots quickly and efficiently. Three of the world's Top Five countries for manufacturing output, including China, Germany, and Japan, have robot density levels surpassing 400 robots per 10,000 employees.

Exclusive Opportunity at Automate 2025

Attendees of Automate 2025 in Detroit, to be held May 12 to 15, are invited to visit Vention's booth No.4432. There, they will be eligible for complimentary access to the MachineBuilder™ 101 course. Upcoming certification modules will include additional MachineBuilder™ courses on robot cell and workstation designing and MachineLogic 101.

For more information, visit https://try.vention.io/machinebuilder101

About Vention

Vention is leading the future of industrial automation by enabling businesses of all sizes to automate faster than ever — boosting productivity, cutting costs, and driving scalable growth. With our free, drag-and-drop MachineBuilder™ software and modular, plug-and-play FastFactory™ hardware ecosystem, Vention helps businesses automate with unmatched speed, simplicity, and success. Our unified software and hardware automation platform enables businesses to design, simulate, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Trusted by 4,000+ customers across five continents, Vention is redefining the automation experience with exceptional technology and customer service. Visit Vention.com to learn more.

