Vention Launches Turnkey Robotic Sanding Solution to Assist Cabinetmakers and Other Woodworkers

Vention's new Rapid Sanding Solution offers woodworkers a plug-and-play solution that features an intuitive touchscreen, up to eight sanding stations, laser-based panel measurement, and pre-configured sanding patterns

This new turnkey solution comes optimized for use with 3M TM Abrasive Solutions and is supported by 3M abrasive automation process experts

Abrasive Solutions and is supported by abrasive automation process experts Available for sale today, the Rapid Sanding Solution is slated to begin shipping in May

This new turnkey solution can quickly assist cabinetmakers struggling with an intensifying labor shortage, and Vention will continue offering customizable sanding solutions through its cloud-based MachineBuilder software

Vention's Rapid Sanding Solution is an expansion of the company's growing Rapid Series of turnkey cobot solutions for fast deployment and even faster ROI

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Vention, creator of the world's only full-stack automation platform and hardware ecosystem, today announced the launch of its first turnkey robotic sanding solution in response to growing demand for robot work cells for sanding applications, especially in cabinetmaking.

The Vention Rapid Sanding Solution is a turnkey robotic work cell that delivers consistent craftsmanship and peak productivity for sanding flat wood panels. The product comes standard with a FANUC collaborative robot and is optimized for use with 3M™ Abrasive Solutions. (CNW Group/Vention Inc.)

Vention's Rapid Sanding Solution (RSS) comes standard with a FANUC CRX-30iA, a collaborative robot with advanced safety features for working alongside humans. An affordable, easy-to-maintain laser system makes panel measurement easy for the robot arm, which comes equipped with a PushCorp rectangular sanding tool.

"We are delighted to make automation more accessible to small and mid-sized businesses through an expansion of our Rapid Series line of turnkey cobot solutions," said Etienne Lacroix, Founder and CEO of Vention. "It's our mission to help companies automate faster, so they can improve productivity and return on investment. We're also delighted to work with 3M on this exciting project to help cabinetmakers."

3M, which is a user of Vention's technology in its own manufacturing facilities, collaborated with Vention on the development of the new turnkey sanding system.

"Vention and 3M are aligned in our efforts to help more manufacturers automate their abrasive processing, delivering improved safety, productivity, quality, and consistency." said Carl Doeksen, 3M Robotics & Automation Director.

New Product Details

Vention's Rapid Sanding Solution (RSS) comes fully assembled and ready to plug into standard 120V electrical outlets and air lines to operate. With a compact footprint of 95 x 69 in., it's an easy fit for most shops. The table has four sanding stations made of railing systems with movable vacuum pods that hold panels as small as 6.5 x 7.7 in and as large as 36 x 90 in. A double table configuration is also offered to sand up to 8 panels at a time.

To begin sanding, an operator simply positions the flat panels on the workstation and uses an intuitive touchscreen to select sanding patterns and other parameters.

Customer support is directly from Vention, which now has products located in more than 4,000 manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Already Trusted for Robotic Sanding

Vention has customers in North America successfully using customized robotic sanding cells today, and will continue to offer customizable sanding solutions through Vention's cloud-based MachineBuilder application alongside its turnkey solution.

At Fabridor, a Quebec-based cabinetmaker with about 100 employees, adopted a custom robotic sanding solution from Vention in 2024. "The sanding line has been in operation for six weeks now, and we have only received positive feedback from our customers on the quality of the sanding," said Hubert Dubois, General Manager. "At Fabridor, we strive to improve our efficiency and with the robot sanding line, we improved our sanding efficiency by 31%."

The "availability and cost of skilled labor remains a persistent structural issue for the kitchen and bath industry," according to a 2024 report from the National Kitchen and Bath Association. An aging workforce, a decline in vocational training and increasing demand have contributed to the challenge.

Learn more about the Vention Rapid Sanding Solution at www.vention.io/robotic-sanding .

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital Manufacturing Automation Platform allows clients to design, automate, deploy, and operate automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with an office in Berlin, Vention's 300 employees serve 4,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries. For more information, visit vention.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at news.3M.com.

3M is a trademark of 3M Company.

SOURCE Vention Inc.

Media Contact: Christine Boivin, VP Marketing, +1.514.293.3423, [email protected]