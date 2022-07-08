VELAN ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Jul 08, 2022, 19:23 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 18, 2022, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 7, 2022, in Montréal, Québec.
The details of the election are as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Outcome
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes
|
% withheld
|
James A. Mannebach
|
elected
|
80,271,048
|
99.55 %
|
365,900
|
0.45 %
|
Suzanne Blanchet
|
elected
|
80,629,548
|
99.99 %
|
7,400
|
0.01 %
|
Bruno Carbonaro
|
elected
|
80,441,876
|
99.76 %
|
195,072
|
0.24 %
|
Dahra Granovsky
|
elected
|
80,607,248
|
99.96 %
|
29,700
|
0.04 %
|
Edward Kernaghan
|
elected
|
80,278,248
|
99.56 %
|
358,700
|
0.44 %
|
Ivan Velan
|
elected
|
80,402,876
|
99.71 %
|
234,072
|
0.29 %
|
Peter Velan
|
elected
|
80,049,376
|
99.27 %
|
587,572
|
0.73 %
|
Robert Velan
|
elected
|
80,072,676
|
99.30 %
|
564,272
|
0.70 %
|
Tom Velan
|
elected
|
80,405,076
|
99.71 %
|
231,872
|
0.29 %
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
For further information: Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President, Tel: (438) 817-7593 or Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (438) 817-4430
