VELAN ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 18, 2022, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 7, 2022, in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes

withheld % withheld James A. Mannebach elected 80,271,048 99.55 % 365,900 0.45 % Suzanne Blanchet elected 80,629,548 99.99 % 7,400 0.01 % Bruno Carbonaro elected 80,441,876 99.76 % 195,072 0.24 % Dahra Granovsky elected 80,607,248 99.96 % 29,700 0.04 % Edward Kernaghan elected 80,278,248 99.56 % 358,700 0.44 % Ivan Velan elected 80,402,876 99.71 % 234,072 0.29 % Peter Velan elected 80,049,376 99.27 % 587,572 0.73 % Robert Velan elected 80,072,676 99.30 % 564,272 0.70 % Tom Velan elected 80,405,076 99.71 % 231,872 0.29 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information: Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President, Tel: (438) 817-7593 or Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (438) 817-4430