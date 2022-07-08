VELAN ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Velan Inc.

July 8, 2022

MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 18, 2022, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 7, 2022, in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes
withheld

% withheld

James A. Mannebach

elected

80,271,048

99.55 %

365,900

0.45 %

Suzanne Blanchet

elected

80,629,548

99.99 %

7,400

0.01 %

Bruno Carbonaro

elected

80,441,876

99.76 %

195,072

0.24 %

Dahra Granovsky

elected

80,607,248

99.96 %

29,700

0.04 %

Edward Kernaghan

elected

80,278,248

99.56 %

358,700

0.44 %

Ivan Velan

elected

80,402,876

99.71 %

234,072

0.29 %

Peter Velan

elected

80,049,376

99.27 %

587,572

0.73 %

Robert Velan

elected

80,072,676

99.30 %

564,272

0.70 %

Tom Velan

elected

80,405,076

99.71 %

231,872

0.29 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information: Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President, Tel: (438) 817-7593 or Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (438) 817-4430

