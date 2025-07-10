MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 21, 2025, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 10, 2025, in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes against % against James A. Mannebach elected 80,170,635 98.99 % 814,792 1.01 % Suzanne Blanchet elected 80,978,815 99.99 % 6,612 0.01 % Daniel Desjardins elected 80,978,815 99.99 % 6,612 0.01 % Edward Kernaghan elected 80,431,967 99.32 % 553,460 0.68 % Ivan Velan elected 80,170,680 98.99 % 814,747 1.01 % Peter Velan elected 80,170,780 98.99 % 814,647 1.01 % Robert Velan elected 80,170,680 98.99 % 814,747 1.01 % Tom Velan elected 80,170,680 98.99 % 814,747 1.01 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/).

SOURCE Velan Inc.

For further information please contact: Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Tel: (438) 817-4430