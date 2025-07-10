News provided byVelan Inc.
Jul 10, 2025, 19:18 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 21, 2025, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 10, 2025, in Montréal, Québec.
The details of the election are as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Outcome
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes against
|
% against
|
James A. Mannebach
|
elected
|
80,170,635
|
98.99 %
|
814,792
|
1.01 %
|
Suzanne Blanchet
|
elected
|
80,978,815
|
99.99 %
|
6,612
|
0.01 %
|
Daniel Desjardins
|
elected
|
80,978,815
|
99.99 %
|
6,612
|
0.01 %
|
Edward Kernaghan
|
elected
|
80,431,967
|
99.32 %
|
553,460
|
0.68 %
|
Ivan Velan
|
elected
|
80,170,680
|
98.99 %
|
814,747
|
1.01 %
|
Peter Velan
|
elected
|
80,170,780
|
98.99 %
|
814,647
|
1.01 %
|
Robert Velan
|
elected
|
80,170,680
|
98.99 %
|
814,747
|
1.01 %
|
Tom Velan
|
elected
|
80,170,680
|
98.99 %
|
814,747
|
1.01 %
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/).
SOURCE Velan Inc.
For further information please contact: Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Tel: (438) 817-4430
