VELAN ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Français

Velan Inc.

Jul 10, 2025, 19:18 ET

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 21, 2025, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 10, 2025, in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes against

% against

James A. Mannebach

elected

80,170,635

98.99 %

814,792

1.01 %

Suzanne Blanchet

elected

80,978,815

99.99 %

6,612

0.01 %

Daniel Desjardins

elected

80,978,815

99.99 %

6,612

0.01 %

Edward Kernaghan

elected

80,431,967

99.32 %

553,460

0.68 %

Ivan Velan

elected

80,170,680

98.99 %

814,747

1.01 %

Peter Velan

elected

80,170,780

98.99 %

814,647

1.01 %

Robert Velan

elected

80,170,680

98.99 %

814,747

1.01 %

Tom Velan

elected

80,170,680

98.99 %

814,747

1.01 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/).

SOURCE Velan Inc.

For further information please contact: Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Tel: (438) 817-4430

