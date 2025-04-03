MONTREAL, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) ("Velan" or the "Company"), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today the successful completion of the permanent divestiture of its asbestos-related liabilities to an affiliate of Global Risk Capital at a cost to the Company of approximately US$143 million (the "Asbestos Divestiture Transaction"). Originally announced on January 14, 2025, the Asbestos Divestiture Transaction marks a significant step in Velan's strategic financial realignment.

The Company funded the Asbestos Divestiture Transaction with a portion of the proceeds from the sale, by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Velan Valves Limited, of 100% of the share capital and voting rights of its French subsidiaries, Segault SAS and Velan S.A.S., to Framatome SAS (the "France Transaction" and, collectively with the Asbestos Divestiture Transaction, the "Transactions"), which closed earlier this week.

In connection with the Asbestos Divestiture Transaction, Ducera Partners LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the Company. Legal counsel was provided by Latham & Watkins LLP in connection with the Asbestos Divestiture Transaction and related corporate matters. Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP is also acting as legal advisor to the Company. Jones Day is acting as legal advisor to Global Risk Capital.

