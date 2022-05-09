Vegetables and Chef Chuck Hughes Love Canadian Turkey

"With increased interest in healthy cooking, Canadians spending more on fresh produce, and vegetables occupying more share of plate, we see a strategic opportunity to lean into the many reasons to choose turkey – it's lean, delicious and versatile," said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada.

The "Veggies Love Turkey" ad spots will also air during the 11th season of Les Chefs, of which Think Turkey is a lead sponsor, and will run as online video.

"With more Canadians turning online to look for recipe inspiration and tools to plan their grocery shop, the "Veggies Love Turkey" campaign will activate digitally through search, display and retail to convince shoppers to add turkey to their grocery list and shopping carts," said Jean-Michel Laurin, President & CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council.

To add star power, Think Turkey will team up with celebrity chef and restauranteur Chuck Hughes to inspire Canadians with three veggie-packed turkey recipes released through short-form videos on social as well as interactive cooking segments and exclusive media stories.

"I love cooking with turkey because there are so many different cuts and so many creative ways to cook it," said Chef Chuck Hughes. "As a parent, I do a lot more home cooking these days and turkey is a go-to in our house from turkey meatballs to turkey drumsticks and it's always served with a healthy side of veggies".

To stay up to date with the "Veggies Love Turkey" campaign and for recipes by Chef Hughes and more, follow along online at ThinkTurkey.ca, on Think Turkey's Instagram channel (@CanadianTurkey) and its other social media platforms.

About Think Turkey:

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council's Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members, launched Think TurkeyTM / Pensez DindonMC in 2019 – a national, bilingual campaign aimed to boost turkey consumption. The five-year, fully integrated program includes advertising, digital, retail, PR, influencer, paid social and more, and focuses on engaging primary meal planners to raise awareness of the benefits of turkey, drive year-round demand and increase overall consumption.

