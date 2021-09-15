Vectorworks, Inc. Launches 2022 Version of BIM and CAD Product Line

Latest Version Provides Next Generation Performance, Feature-Rich Improvements Empowering Designers to Design Without Limits

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. releases Vectorworks 2022 emphasizing product quality improvements, superior performance and the user experience. This latest release includes Vectorworks Architect, Landmark, Spotlight, Fundamentals, Braceworks, ConnectCAD and Vision.

In addition, Vectorworks reveals its comprehensive solution for designers working within multiple industries has been renamed to accurately reflect its full range of design and BIM capabilities. Vectorworks Design Suite, formerly Vectorworks Designer, offers all the up-to-date features of Vectorworks Fundamentals, Architect, Landmark and Spotlight, providing the entire suite of technology in one interface.

"Vectorworks 2022 is an invitation to embrace the exceptional flexibility and interoperability that is expected of our purpose-built, design-focused products," said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. "When you dive into all the advances in the product line, you can see how we are constantly investing in developments that deliver workflow freedom to designers and creators throughout the architecture, landscape, interiors and entertainment design industries."

The Vectorworks 2022 product line includes improvements focused on next-gen tech, 3D and BIM workflows, interoperability, landscapes and GIS and entertainment design workflows.

Next-Gen Tech

With Vectorworks 2022, the main areas of development in core technologies and interfaces make Vectorworks products faster and more intuitive, while also providing the stability and accuracy required for maximum efficiency. Vectorworks is the first major BIM application to run natively on Apple silicon processors. Testing of Vectorworks 2022 has shown speed increases of two to four times.

Additional improvements in this area include full use of Metal on Mac and DirectX on Windows in the Vectorworks Graphics Module, Maxon's Redshift Render Mode and a new Direct Link to Twinmotion. Plus, a redesign of the attribute and snapping palettes and new per-face texture mapping support an intuitive process for creating and visualizing designs.

3D and BIM Workflows

Vectorworks continues to provide design-focused tools for BIM workflows that work for all designers. Direct editing improvements to the stair tool help simplify the process of designing complex objects. Updates to the worksheet database and data manager provide a consistent interface, better visual cues, a new search mode and an improved formula bar with a new set of functions to help make generating targeted reports, schedules and material take offs easy. With a focus on re-engineering and the modernization of core architectural objects like wall components and data reporting to support the creation of accurate BIM models, Vectorworks 2022 offers improvements to your workflow for greater precision, control and accuracy for both the visual model and the corresponding data.

Interoperability

Vectorworks takes pride in being a design hub and continues to invest in optimizing the most-used file formats, supporting value-added partner products and ensuring that project teams and BIM collaboration remain unrivaled. Version 2022 includes improvements to the DWG file import to support Civil 3D, DWG and GIS georeferencing. Additionally, IFC import/export capabilities are enhanced for improved quantity takeoffs and GIS workflows.

Landscape and GIS

As the BIM platform of choice for landscape architecture, Vectorworks Landmark 2022 delivers more options for accurate modeling reflective of real-life design considerations. Improvements to the site model make it easier to define and report on soil layers. Updates to the plant tool, hardscape objects, and integrations with Esri make it easier to produce landscape BIM models that leverage GIS workflows while meeting the demand to create sustainable sites.

Entertainment

Our commitment to users in the entertainment industry is to invest first and foremost in re-engineering for better file performance and to provide highly responsive tools. Version 2022 of Vectorworks Spotlight, Braceworks, ConnectCAD and Vision has greater consistency between tools and functionality focused on simplifying processes such as cable and power planning to make your overall workflow efficient. This latest release also delivers many usability enhancements such as better controls on the camera tool, a position name field for truss and context menus for shifting data around. Improved placement and direct editing of objects in Schematic Views makes day-to-day documentation work in Vectorworks Spotlight faster and more intuitive.

To learn more about the latest release, visit vectorworks.net/2022 or join the conversation on social media with #Vectorworks2022.

The English-language editions of Vectorworks, Braceworks, ConnectCAD and Vision 2022 are available today. The release of localized language versions will begin in October and conclude the first quarter of 2022. For more information about the availability of Vectorworks 2022 in other markets, contact your local Vectorworks distributor. Vectorworks Service Select and subscription users will receive upgrades to Vectorworks 2022 as soon as the product is released in their local markets.

Press can visit vectorworks.net/2022/press for more information, high-res images and videos, or contact [email protected] for press interviews, demos and more.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

