New Vectorworks Report Highlights AI, VR, and Sustainability Trends Shaping the Future of Event Design and Production

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc., has released the findings of their recent report on the use of design technology in entertainment and live event production. The "Insights Tech Report," prepared exclusively for Vectorworks by Entourage Pro, the world's first verified private global crew network for the event production industry, provides an analysis of the current trends, challenges, and opportunities in technology and their adoption across the entertainment industry, including artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and sustainability.

Several hundred event professionals across 37 countries were surveyed to compile the report, highlighting how technology is reshaping the future of live events, from design workflows and collaboration to sustainable practices. The participant pool reflects deep expertise within the industry, with 49 percent of those surveyed having more than 20 years of experience and 35 percent working on more than 100 shows and events annually.

The report emphasizes the gradual integration of advanced technologies within the industry, highlighting the need to balance innovation and creativity with the practical challenges many industry professionals face. Notable findings include:

AI is increasingly integral to the industry in enhancing design processes despite facing technological and ethical concerns.

VR and augmented reality (AR) are employed for immersive experiences but are limited by costs and the need for training.

Sustainability is a rising and renewed focus, although energy-efficient practices often face financial and client-related challenges.

"Technology is not just transforming the event production landscape; it is redefining how we envision and execute our projects," said Vectorworks Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Powell. "This report sheds light on the critical role of AI and VR tools, as well as sustainable practices, emphasizing both the industry's opportunities and challenges. By investing in education and resources, we can empower professionals to fully embrace these innovations, ensuring a more creative and environmentally responsible future for event production."

The Tentative Embrace of Artificial Intelligence

The report identifies AI as increasingly recognized within the entertainment industry, with 71 percent of respondents acknowledging its relevance. However, in terms of using generative AI in design processes, 78 percent have not yet adopted this technology, revealing opportunities for growth in AI integration. Among those who have embraced generative AI, 68 percent use it "sometimes." Notably, both image-based AI and text-based AI have relatively high adoption rates at 78 percent and 84 percent, respectively. ChatGPT emerged as the most widely used AI engine, with 83 percent of respondents noting its significant impact on the industry.

Despite the reported benefits, such as enhanced speed, creativity, and time savings, barriers to adoption remain, primarily due to a lack of knowledge (59 percent) and technology limitations (32 percent). This indicates a need for increased education and training to foster broader AI adoption in the entertainment sector.

A Clear Gap Between AR/VR Hype and its Use

Although there is considerable potential for AR/VR to transform work processes and experiences within entertainment, several barriers must be addressed to unlock its full capabilities. While most respondents acknowledge the existence of AR/VR, with 76 percent deeming it "somewhat to extremely prevalent," actual adoption rates paint a different picture: only 20 percent have integrated VR tools into their processes. This gap highlights the disparity between recognition and actual use. Most respondents who have already adopted VR noted a need for new tools and resources to facilitate its use, including new software (74 percent), new hardware (68 percent), and training (47 percent).

The primary challenges to adoption include lack of knowledge (52 percent), costs (40 percent), lack of training (30 percent), and technology limitations (22 percent.) Despite these hurdles, VR's advantages—such as enhanced visualization, immersive experiences, and remote interaction—are recognized across the board.

A Turning Point for Sustainability in Event Production

The significance of sustainability in the event production industry continues to grow. A substantial portion of respondents (84 percent) indicated that they incorporate sustainability into their work at a "somewhat" to "extremely" high level. Both clients and artists are increasingly advocating for sustainable practices, with 70 percent "sometimes" to "always" requesting these measures. The most sought-after sustainable practices include energy-efficient lighting (64 percent), waste reduction (52 percent), and the use of recyclable materials (42 percent).

Despite nearly half of the participants (47 percent) considering sustainability in their most recent projects, several challenges hinder its wider adoption. These barriers include budget constraints, a general lack of concern, industry-specific issues, and cultural attitudes that resist change. Looking ahead, there is strong anticipation for stricter environmental regulations and the adoption of new technologies, although opinions differ on the pace and extent of these changes.

Innovating for the Future

For further insights into the evolving landscape of event production technology and the challenges professionals face, access the full report here. Vectorworks remains committed to fostering innovation and sustainability in the industry, providing the tools and resources necessary for professionals to thrive in an increasingly complex environment. To learn more about Vectorworks' suite of entertainment products, including Spotlight, Braceworks, and ConnectCAD, and how they allow event production professionals to design without limits, visit vectorworks.net.

