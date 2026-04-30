Vector Science & Therapeutics Announces Tommy Thompson as Chairman of the Board

Former Wisconsin Governor and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Brings Extensive Healthcare Leadership to Pioneer of Transdermal Drug Delivery Technology

MEQUON, Wis., April 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics today announced that Tommy Thompson, former Governor of Wisconsin and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, has joined the company as Chairman of the Board.

Tommy Thompson

Thompson's appointment brings exceptional healthcare policy expertise and leadership experience to Vector as the company advances its mission to equip physicians, surgeons, and clinicians with site-directed interventions where precision matters and systemic risk is unacceptable. The company's developmental work is focused in pain management, regenerative medicine, orthopedics, and cancer. Thompson's distinguished career includes serving as Wisconsin's longest-serving governor (1987-2001) and leading the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush (2001-2005), where he oversaw Medicare modernization and major healthcare initiatives.

During his tenure as HHS Secretary, Thompson championed healthcare innovation, oversaw the implementation of the Medicare Prescription Drug Benefit, and led efforts to modernize the nation's healthcare infrastructure. As Wisconsin Governor, he was known for pioneering welfare reform and promoting economic development, particularly in the healthcare and biotechnology sectors.

"Vector Science & Therapeutics represents exactly the kind of innovative thinking we need to address the challenges facing modern healthcare," said Thompson. "Vector's transdermal drug delivery platforms will deliver significant advances in targeted therapy delivery, offering the potential to improve treatment efficacy while minimizing systemic side effects. Delivering biomechanical and therapeutic interventions into targeted anatomy is becoming increasingly important as our population ages and becomes increasingly dependent on poly pharmacy for a range of conditions. I am excited to work with the entire Vector team to help advance these breakthrough technologies."

Throughout his career, Thompson has been a strong advocate for healthcare innovation and has served on numerous healthcare-related boards and advisory committees. His experience navigating complex regulatory environments and understanding of both public and private sector healthcare dynamics will be invaluable as Vector continues to develop and commercialize its therapeutic platforms.

"We are honored to welcome Tommy Thompson as Chairman of our Board," said Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Vector Science & Therapeutics. "His unparalleled experience in healthcare policy, combined with his deep understanding of Wisconsin's innovation ecosystem, makes him the ideal leader to guide Vector's strategic direction as we work to bring breakthrough biomechanical and transdermally delivered therapies to clinicians and patients."

About Vector Science & Therapeutics

Founded in 2024 and located in Mequon, Wisconsin, Vector Science & Therapeutics develops active transdermal and localized drug delivery platforms to equip clinicians with site-directed interventions where precision matters and systemic risk is unacceptable. Vector Science & Therapeutics is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol PAIN. For more information, visit https://vectorscience.co/.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics

Investor Relations: Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Vector Science & Therapeutics, [email protected]