Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. Grants Options as Company Advances Growth Strategy

MEQUON, Wis., June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics (TSXV: PAIN) ("Vector" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 206,610 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The Options vest throughout the remainder of 2026, have an exercise price of C$1.69 and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company's stock option plan is a 10% rolling plan. As of the date hereof, a total of 6,556,610 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Company's stock option plan, with 8,792,446 options remaining for issuance.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics

Vector Science & Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, develops novel biomechanical devices and active localized drug delivery platforms to equip clinicians with site-directed interventions where precision matters and systemic risks are unacceptable. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PAIN. For more information, visit www.vectorscience.co.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics

Investor Relations & Media Contact: Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. [email protected], 289-659-9313