Vector Science & Therapeutics Enters Three-Year Development and Manufacturing Agreement with MPP Group LLC

Agreement provides Vector access to FDA-registered, cGMP facility and supports development of 24 novel shelf-stable peptide formulations targeting the $80.8 billion peptide market

MEQUON, Wis., May 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics (TSXV: PAIN) ("Vector" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a development and manufacturing agreement with MPP Group LLC ("MPP"), a Mequon, Wisconsin-based contract development and manufacturing organization, to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical-grade peptides and to manufacture drug delivery devices developed by Vector.

The three-year agreement co-locates compound formulation, analytical testing, and Vector's proprietary transdermal delivery platform within a single FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant facility, accelerating development cycles and ensuring quality from formulation through delivery. The arrangement supports the Company's entry into the $80.8 billion peptide market with pharmaceutical-grade, shelf-stable formulations.

Key Highlights

FDA-registered, cGMP facility access: MPP's Mequon, Wisconsin facility represents approximately $6 million in capital expenditure that Vector avoids duplicating.

MPP's Mequon, Wisconsin facility represents approximately $6 million in capital expenditure that Vector avoids duplicating. 22 novel peptide formulations: Vector and MPP will jointly develop shelf-stable formulations (up to 24 months), including 14 peptides recently returned to eligibility for compounding under physician supervision following removal from the FDA Category 2 list.

Vector and MPP will jointly develop shelf-stable formulations (up to 24 months), including 14 peptides recently returned to eligibility for compounding under physician supervision following removal from the FDA Category 2 list. Three-year term, Vector-owned equipment: Vector funds peptide-manufacturing equipment dedicated exclusively to its products and retains ownership, with the right to take possession in the event of termination.

Vector funds peptide-manufacturing equipment dedicated exclusively to its products and retains ownership, with the right to take possession in the event of termination. $80.8 billion peptide market entry: Pharmaceutical-grade products for physician-supervised use, supporting build-out of Vector's distribution channel for its proprietary transdermal delivery technology.

Under the agreement, Vector and MPP will collaborate on novel peptide formulation development, joint development of purity and potency test methods, and aseptic manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade peptides in defined milligram quantities. The parties will jointly develop novel formulations for 22 peptides designed to be shelf-stable for up to 24 months. Fourteen of these peptides were recently removed by the FDA from the Category 2 list.

BCP-157 TB-500 PT-141 Sermorelin CJC-1295 Ipamorelin MOTS-c GHK-Cu DSIP KPV Retatrutide Kisspeptin Epitalon Dihexa Semaz

(Heptapeptide) LL-37 Penealon Selank SS-31 Melanotan II Ibutamoren

Mesylate NAD







Purity and potency test methods developed jointly by Vector and MPP will be held as trade secrets for the parties' exclusive mutual use. Formulation development and initial manufacturing are scheduled to commence in May 2026.

"Access to an FDA- drug registered, cGMP manufacturing facility is foundational for any company serious about delivering pharmaceutical-grade therapeutics. This agreement gives Vector that foundation right here in Wisconsin and positions the Company to bring the discipline of regulated drug manufacturing to its peptide portfolio from day one."

-- Tommy Thompson, Chairman, Vector Science & Therapeutics, and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services

"This agreement gives Vector direct control over the equipment, the formulations, and the manufacturing process with a pharmaceutical-grade partner located in our own backyard. It is the foundation on which we will build our distribution channel for Vector's transdermal delivery technology."

-- Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Vector Science & Therapeutics

"Peptide therapeutics have demonstrated significant clinical potential across a growing number of indications, but their broader adoption has been limited in part by challenges in formulation stability, delivery precision, and route of administration. This agreement positions Vector to begin addressing those challenges by developing shelf-stable, pharmaceutical-grade formulations within a cGMP environment, an essential step toward our goal of enabling clinician-directed peptide delivery with improved site specificity. We look forward to generating the formulation and stability data needed to advance these programs."

-- Dr. Brad Worthington, Chief Medical Officer, Vector Science & Therapeutics

About Vector Science & Therapeutics

Vector Science & Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, develops novel biomechanical devices and active localized drug delivery platforms to equip clinicians with site-directed interventions where precision matters and systemic risks are unacceptable. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PAIN. For more information, visit www.vectorscience.co.

About MPP Group LLC

MPP Group LLC is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, operating an FDA-registered drug manufacturing facility with cGMP-compliant aseptic capabilities. MPP serves clients across pharmaceutical formulation development, analytical method development, and small- to mid-scale aseptic manufacturing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's immediate focus on the product, and the potential of the described technology. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that clinical or regulatory milestones will be achieved on any particular timeline, or at all. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The information in this release is provided as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics

CONTACTS: Investor Relations & Media Contact: Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp., [email protected], 289-659-9313