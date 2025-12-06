Leaders of the Assembly of First Nations, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and Métis National Council were in Montreal to receive the gifts when they arrived in Canada. Local First Nations leadership held ceremony to welcome the sacred items and First Nations bundles back to Canada.

Elders and Residential School Survivors have worked towards this moment for many years. In 2017, First Nations-in-Assembly passed Resolution 106/2017, Support for International Repatriation of Sacred Items, mandating the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) to advocate for return of these cultural items. The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) successfully negotiated the repatriation of the items. The organization has pressed for the return of the kayak.

"We are proud that after 100 years our Kayak is returning to the Inuvialuit Settlement Region. It is believed to be one of only five of its kind built more than a century ago, and the IRC wants it back to benefit Inuvialuit culture and communities in the Western Arctic, said Duane Ningaqsiq Smith, Chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation. "This is a historic step in revitalising Inuvialuit cultural identity and values within our changing northern society."

The return of these items was the wish of Pope Francis before his passing. It is a significant step in the process of reconciliation and follows the historic apology by His Holiness in 2022 for the Catholic Church's role in the intergenerational trauma of residential schools in Canada.

The repatriation of these artifacts underscores the dialogue that has unfolded in recent years with the Church. The items will be shipped to the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa. National Indigenous Organizations will lead work to establish the provenance of the individual artifacts.

"Inuit are grateful to the many parters who have come together to make this day possible, including the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, the Vatican, the Canadian Council of Catholic Bishops, the Government of Canada and the Museum of History. The return of these items follows many years of work. We are at the very early stages of our reconciliation journey but we are pleased to see these cultural items return to us and we commit to work with our National Indigenous partners to learn all we can about them."

Natan Obed, President, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

"Our relatives are finally home. For First Nations, these are not only artifacts. They are sacred, living items. My thoughts are with all the Elders and First Nations that have made the efforts to bring them back to our traditional territories. Today is an important moment, but it is far from the end. Our hope is that our shared work sets an example of a respectful approach to repatriation and reconciliation that will see more items returned to their Nations."

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Assembly of First Nations

"This step reflects the courage and persistence of the leaders, Elders, and Survivors who came before us. Their advocacy helped bring us to this moment. But this is not the end of the journey. As these cultural items return closer to home, our focus now turns to careful study, dialogue, and ceremony to understand their histories and determine their true provenance. We are committed to ensuring that each item is returned safely and respectfully to the community to whom it rightfully belongs. Reconciliation is ongoing work, grounded in relationships, responsibility, and the continued pursuit of truth, justice, healing, and dignity for our Peoples."

Victoria Pruden, President, Métis National Council

"This gesture is a gift freely given--an act of reconciliation rooted in the grace of the Jubilee Year of Hope. A gift, unlike restitution, is offered in freedom and friendship, as a sign of renewed relationship and mutual respect between the Church and Indigenous Peoples."

Archbishop Richard Smith, Canadian Council of Catholic Bishops

Quick facts

Indigenous leaders were taken on a tour of the Vatican Museums' Anima Mundi collection in March 2022 as a gesture of reconciliation following a meeting with Pope Francis to convey their messages on the trauma of residential schools.

The visit renewed calls for the repatriation of artifacts to Indigenous communities.

Pope Francis visited Canada in July 2022 when he delivered his historic apology for the Church's role in residential schools. His determination, now honoured by Pope Leo, to gift these artifacts, is a significant step in the on-going process of reconciliation.

SOURCE Métis National Council

For further information contact: Patricia D'Souza, Director of Communications, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, 613-292-4482, [email protected]; Cherish Francis, Press SecretaryOffice of the National Chief, Assembly of First Nations, (343) 630-1372, [email protected]; Melissa Lagacé, Director of Communications and Public RelationsMétis National Council, [email protected]; Pomeline Martinoski, Director of Communications, Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, [email protected]