Métis National Council Responds to Superior Court Decision

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Métis National Council (MNC) acknowledges the decision of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice regarding MNC vs. Chartier et.al.

While we are disappointed with the outcome, the MNC brought this case forward in good faith. While we continue to review the full decision, today's outcome does not diminish the MNC's ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of the collective interests of the Métis Nation.

"This outcome does not change who we are or the work we must continue as the Métis Nation's national advocacy body," said MNC President Victoria Pruden. "The MNC has been strengthening our governance and affirming our commitment to ethical leadership. That work will continue, regardless of this ruling."

The MNC emphasized that the case was one piece of a broader, multi-year effort to restore confidence and accountability across the Métis Nation.

"Métis Citizens expect us to continue building a strong, accountable, and united Métis Nation. That is the path we remain on. Court decisions may affect the pace, but they will never change our direction. The Métis Nation is stronger than any single dispute, and together we will keep telling our stories, defending our rights, and building our future."

The MNC calls on Canada to remain focused on reconciliation with Métis governments across the Homeland, including ensuring that public funds are used responsibly and that distinctions-based, rights-affirming approaches guide all future agreements.

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through national research and policy development, the MNC advocates to advance the rights and interests of Métis Governments, including the implementation of the Métis Nation's inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with its Governing Members and other partners.

