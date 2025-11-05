Métis National Council Statement on Budget 2025

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Métis National Council (MNC) acknowledges the federal government's Budget 2025, but is deeply concerned by the absence of meaningful Métis-specific investments, dedicated funding for Métis Governments, and distinctions-based allocations across key initiatives. Although this budget falls short of advancing Métis priorities, the MNC remains committed to working in collaboration with the Government of Canada to secure distinctions-based investments required to uphold Métis rights and ensure the Métis Nation is a full partner in building a stronger future for all.

"This government has clearly taken a new approach to the budget," said President Victoria Pruden. "We anticipated that fiscal restraint would shape Budget 2025. However, our initial discussions with Canada offer cautious optimism, particularly in commitments to work together on new initiatives."

Areas where the MNC expresses its disappointment in Budget 2025 include a lack of new dedicated funding for Métis housing under the Urban, Rural, and Indigenous Housing (URN) Strategy, alongside cuts to the Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples (UPIP). Without new funding for these programs, urgent housing and wellness needs of the most vulnerable Métis citizens remain unmet. The Budget also fails to advance the United Nations Declaration Act Action Plan Measure 46 on Métis Climate Leadership, leaving Métis Governments without the resources required to lead on self-determined climate adaptation and resilience initiatives including emergency management.

"While we acknowledge that CIRNA and ISC departmental cuts were capped at 2% compared to 15% incurred by most other departments, the reality remains that Métis alongside other populations are often the first to feel the impact of federal operational reductions. The current austerity climate cannot be used to justify Canada falling short of its obligations to the Métis Nation under the Canada-Métis Nation Accord and the implementation of the 2016 Supreme Court Daniels decision which affirms the Government of Canada's fiduciary relationship with Métis," stated President Pruden.

The MNC and its Governing Members have identified important opportunities to work with federal partners on delivering Budget 2025, particularly on its commitments to trade diversification, housing, and innovation. The MNC looks forward to advancing Canada's trade agenda through collaboration under the Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement (IPETCA); co-developing the new Build Canada Homes (BCH) initiative to create Métis workforce development and procurement opportunities in the construction, the largest sector of the Métis economy; and partnering on investments in artificial intelligence and intellectual property to ensure Métis Governments can participate fully in building Canada's AI ecosystem.

The MNC also welcomes the federal government's investment in advancing Indigenous data sovereignty, a commitment the MNC has long championed to ensure Métis Governments have the tools and resources to manage, protect, and use data in ways that support self-determined policy development. The MNC further recognizes targeted funding to promote gender equity and support 2SLGBTQQIA+ communities. To be effective, these initiatives must include clear, distinctions-based allocations for Métis Governments and be implemented in partnership with the Métis Nation.

"We see real potential to work together to turn these commitments into lasting change," said President Pruden. "To advance true economic reconciliation and shared prosperity, Canada must ensure initiatives announced in Budget 2025 include distinctions-based allocations that empower Métis Governments to lead solutions and drive growth for their citizens."

