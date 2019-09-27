Vaping Industry Trade Association Statement on Cases of Respiratory Illnesses in the U.S. and Canada

OTTAWA, Sept 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Vaping Industry Trade Association (VITA) is aware of media reports regarding a potential vaping-related health incident in Quebec and Ontario and is closely monitoring any developments. Consumer safety and transparency are top priorities for VITA and we remain committed to collaborating with Canadian health officials and key stakeholders across the country on related issues.

VITA is also closely following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigation into cases of respiratory illnesses in the United States. Initial findings have pointed to most cases of respiratory illnesses being linked to the use of illicit ingredients such as unregulated tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and vitamin E compounds. No single brand or device has been identified as the cause of the mysterious outbreak.

The consideration of these cases must occur alongside the evidence which shows that vaping is a less harmful alternative to smoking – many governments, including the Government of Canada have stated that based on evidence. We strongly believe that any policy changes must be guided by scientific findings and evidence.

In the same vein, any comments made by officials prior to the release of these findings must be cautious not to spread misinformation that have no basis in fact or scientific evidence. Policy-makers owe it to the public – many of whom have stopped smoking cigarettes with the aid of vaping products – to provide clear and factual information so as not to cause confusion and unnecessary fear.

VITA welcomes evidence-based regulation. To this end, VITA is already working closely with Health Canada to work towards a balanced and evidence-based regulatory framework for vaping, including regulations on manufacturing, testing, labelling and marketing.

VITA also:

Strongly encourages the responsible use of vaping products as a less harmful alternative to smoking cigarettes – by ensuring that adult consumers have access to purchase a wide range of appropriately regulated vaping products.

Wishes to reiterate that the sale of vaping products to youth under the age of 18 (19 in some provinces) is strictly illegal.

